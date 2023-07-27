The Daily Record announces 2023 Influential Marylanders honorees

The Daily Record has announced the honorees of its 2023 Influential Marylanders awards.

Influential Marylanders recognizes those who are leaving a mark on the community throughout the state. Honorees were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their contributions in their respective fields and their leadership in Maryland.

Honorees were selected in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. Elected officials are not eligible for this award because they are by nature influential.

Four people are joining the Circle of Influence, as they are being honored as Influential Marylanders for the third and final time. Those being inducted in 2023 are Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster; Casey Baynes, Casey Cares Foundation; Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank; and Rachel Garbow Monroe, The Weinberg Foundation.

For a complete list of honorees, click here.

“The 2023 Influential Marylanders are, quite simply, inspirational. Their hard work and dedication to their fields have changed the landscape of Maryland through their extraordinary efforts,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record. “They make a difference in communities throughout the state every day. The Daily Record congratulates this year’s honorees.”

Influential Marylanders will be honored on Sept. 21, at The Grand Lodge in Cockeysville. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

This event is limited attendance and will sell out. If tickets are available after the sponsorship deadline, a limited number will go on sale. For sponsorship information, contact Fischer-Huettner at [email protected]. For more information about the event, click here.

The Presenting Sponsor is Towson University.