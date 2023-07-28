AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church abuse

Jack Hogan//July 28, 2023

Home>Government>

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church abuse

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church abuse

By Jack Hogan

//July 28, 2023

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is seeking $1.2 million to hire attorneys and investigators for expanded responsibilities in his office. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has requested about $1.2 million to hire lawyers and investigators who will help the office prosecute police killings and respond to allegations of abuse in the Catholic Church.

The Board of Public Works, which comprises the governor, comptroller and treasurer and approves state spending, is expected to vote Wednesday on the attorney general’s request.

It’s not yet clear how the three board members will vote, but funding is available for the eight positions, according to the Department of Budget and Management.

A spokesperson for Treasurer Dereck Davis wrote in an email that Davis “doesn’t typically share his voting intentions prior to the meeting.”

Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman also declined through spokespeople to say how they intend to vote.

Brown has requested about $606,000 for two attorneys, an investigator and a paralegal/evidence analyst to bulk up a division that, beginning Oct. 1, can prosecute police officers who are found criminally responsible for killing someone or causing an injury likely to result in death.

The division currently has 15 full-time positions, including six attorneys, said Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Jennifer Donelan.

The new positions will help the office with the “expansive preparation and litigation” that the expanded authority will require, Board of Public Works meeting documents state.

The attorneys will be expected to write indictments and supporting memoranda, prepare discovery, and ready themselves and their witnesses for trial.

The Attorney General’s Office has investigated police-involved deaths since lawmakers granted the authority in 2021, but the office submits its findings to local state’s attorneys, who have the power to prosecute.

Lawmakers last session granted the attorney general the authority to prosecute police-involved deaths.

Proponents of the new law, including the Attorney General’s Office, have said it will increase transparency and community trust in investigations and prosecution of these cases.

Brown also requested nearly $560,000 to pay for two lawyers, an investigator and an analyst for investigating allegations of abuse in the Archdiocese of Washington and the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington in Delaware, both of which include parts of Maryland.

The new staff members will also help intake, process and investigate new allegations of abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

A report the Attorney General’s Office released in April revealed that more than 150 priests sexually abused over 600 children in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which spent decades ignoring or minimizing the reports.

Since April, Brown’s office has seen a “substantial uptick” in calls and emails to a hotline established when the Archdiocese of Baltimore investigation began four years earlier, according to Board of Public Works meeting documents.

Daily Record legal affairs reporter Madeleine O’Neill contributed to this story.

Related Content

Biden orders changes to military code of justice for sexual assault victims

President Joe Biden is signing an executive order giving decisions on the prosecution of serious military crim[...]

July 28, 2023
Knox County Sheriff's Office and FBI officers work in a parking lot area in Knoxville, Tennessee, on April 3, 2023. Agents found Roy McGrath near Knoxville at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

Roy McGrath died after 2 gunshot wounds, one self-inflicted, autopsy finds

A former Maryland political aide who failed to appear for his trial on federal corruption charges died after s[...]

July 28, 2023

Audit hits Md. agency for not tracking correctional workers OT hours

Maryland’s correctional employees have worked more overtime than what is allowed under state policies, a rec[...]

July 27, 2023
Kristen Clarke, the assistant U.S. attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on July 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. The Department of Justice said it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).

Justice Department investigating Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols death

The U.S. Department of Justice said it is investigating the Memphis, Tennessee, police department months after[...]

July 27, 2023
Martin O'Malley speaks in Iowa in 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Biden to nominate O’Malley to lead ailing Social Security Administration

President Joe Biden plans to nominate former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley to be commissioner of the Social Se[...]

July 26, 2023
James Wallace’s nomination for Baltimore fire chief will be introduced at the next regular meeting of the Baltimore City Council on Aug. 21. (Photo courtesy of Baltimore City Government)

Scott to nominate 33-year veteran as next Baltimore fire chief

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said he will nominate James Wallace as chief of the Baltimore City Fire Depar[...]

July 26, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church[...]

28/7/2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

28/7/2023

Rehab.com founder, opponents end rival lawsuits over company’s management

28/7/2023

Audit hits Md. agency for not tracking correctional workers OT hours

27/7/2023

Lawsuit over Henrietta Lacks’ ‘immortal’ cells heads into sett[...]

27/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Notre Dame Stadium is shown before the start of the Notre Dame/against the Purdue college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame professor sues student publication over its coverage of her abortion-[...]

28/7/2023
Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got be[...]

28/7/2023

Biden orders changes to military code of justice for sexual assault victims

28/7/2023
People shop at a grocery store March 19 in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Price, wage increases slow further in latest signs of cooling inflation

28/7/2023

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified document[...]

28/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar