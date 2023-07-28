Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

Associated Press//July 28, 2023

Home>Law>

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

By Associated Press

//July 28, 2023

YORK, S.C. — A fatal boat crash believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh has resulted in a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to the disgraced attorney’s underage son.

A judge on Thursday approved the deal between the victim’s family and Parker’s Kitchen, according to local media reports. An investigation revealed that a clerk for the Southern chain did not stop Paul Murdaugh from using his older brother’s ID to buy beer on the same February 2019 night that authorities said the 19-year-old steered a boat into a bridge in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

The wreck killed Mallory Beach, 19, and injured three others.

Parker’s Kitchen did not undertake liability for Beach’s death through the settlement. The Beach family has said they hope the high total will compel stores to seriously follow alcohol laws.

Paul Murdaugh faced charges of boating under the influence at the time of his death.

Alex Murdaugh is serving a life sentence without parole for the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and Paul, his youngest son. Prosecutors in this year’s double murder trial argued that Alex Murdaugh feared a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the boat crash would uncover the millions of dollars he had stolen from his clients and law firm.

p

Related Content

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump faced new charges Thursday in a case accusing him of illegally possessing classi[...]

July 28, 2023

Rehab.com founder, opponents end rival lawsuits over company’s management

A pair of lawsuits over the management of Maryland-based Rehab.com LLC have both been dismissed in federal cou[...]

July 28, 2023

Lawsuit over Henrietta Lacks’ ‘immortal’ cells heads into settlement talks

A lawsuit between the family of Henrietta Lacks and a biotech company accused of profiting off her "immortal" [...]

July 27, 2023
Shannon Reynolds holds up a photo of her brother Timothy Reynolds on July 27, 2023, after a 15-year-old squeegee worker was found guilty of manslaughter for killing Reynolds at Conway and Light streets last year in Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Teen squeegee worker guilty of manslaughter in case exemplifying Baltimore’s racial and class ...

A Baltimore teenager was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a baseball bat-wield[...]

July 27, 2023
Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Supreme Court allows construction to resume on West Virginia pipeline blocked by 4th Circuit

The Supreme Court allowed construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built throu[...]

July 27, 2023

Md. high court allows expert’s testimony in Baltimore lead paint case

Maryland’s Supreme Court revived a lead paint lawsuit out of Baltimore by allowing a doctor’s expert testi[...]

July 27, 2023

Editors Picks

Rehab.com founder, opponents end rival lawsuits over company’s management

28/7/2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

28/7/2023

Audit hits Md. agency for not tracking correctional workers OT hours

27/7/2023

Lawsuit over Henrietta Lacks’ ‘immortal’ cells heads into sett[...]

27/7/2023

Md. high court allows expert’s testimony in Baltimore lead paint case

27/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got be[...]

28/7/2023

Biden orders changes to military code of justice for sexual assault victims

28/7/2023
People shop at a grocery store March 19 in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Price, wage increases slow further in latest signs of cooling inflation

28/7/2023

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified document[...]

28/7/2023
Kristen Clarke, the assistant U.S. attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on July 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. The Department of Justice said it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).

Justice Department investigating Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols dea[...]

27/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar