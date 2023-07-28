Largest Silver Diner coming to National Harbor

Daily Record Staff//July 28, 2023

Largest Silver Diner coming to National Harbor

After opening its first restaurant in the District of Columbia and now its latest location in National Harbor on Tuesday, Silver Diner has plans to open a restaurant this fall in Chantilly, Virginia; then a location in White Marsh next spring followed by a Silver Diner in Fredericksburg, Virginia. (File Photo)

By Daily Record Staff

Silver Diner will open its 21st restaurant at National Harbor on Tuesday at 11 a.m. following a ribbon cutting with Prince George’s County officials.

The 7,132-square-foot location at 108 Waterfront St. features an outdoor patio that seats 70, another area with 25 seats and sliding glass that converts the indoors to outdoors and a standalone bar — Bar Silver.

CORE architecture + design created and implemented the design, which also includes diner characteristics such as red booths, signature blue and white art-deco floor tiles, counter seating, chrome touches, and diner accents.

Silver Diner hired 120 new employees for its National Harbor location. Practically all restaurant managers and operating partners started with Silver Dinner years ago as servers and kitchen workers, with an average tenure of more than 10 years.

In each of its communities, the Rockville-based restaurant chain spends a good amount of time studying the dining patterns and interests of the community before it designs its restaurants. At National Harbor, the company took into account the large number of National Harbor residents combined with visitors to the property as well as meetings and conventions. While the expanded dining room reflects the opportunity for gatherings of families and friends, the higher-end bar design reflects the interests of singles and meeting attendees that may want a space to gather for cocktails and appetizers.

In addition, Silver Diner partners with the nonprofit Real Food for Kids to fund and influence healthy dining in schools in the region. To date, Silver Diner, in partnership with RFFK, has fed more than 150,000 meals to needy families in the region and is partnering with Prince George’s County Schools to ensure healthy meals for school age children and their families.

To date, Silver Diner has raised more than $163,000 for RFFK. With its Eat Well Do Well program, Silver Diner has given more than $1.5 million to community schools for health and nutrition initiatives. Silver Diner was also recently recognized as a leader in health and nutrition at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

Silver Diner has been actively growing. It recently opened its first Silver Diner location in the District of Columbia and has plans to open a restaurant this fall in Chantilly, Virginia; then a location in White Marsh next spring followed by a Silver Diner in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

