Owings Mills-based Medifast expands into $30B sports nutrition category

Daily Record Staff//July 28, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Owings Mills-based Medifast expands into $30B sports nutrition category

Optavia Active, which includes an essential amino acids (EAA) blend and whey protein, will launch to the public in September. Other products expected to be rolled out next year. (Photo courtesy of Medifast)

Owings Mills-based Medifast expands into $30B sports nutrition category

By Daily Record Staff

//July 28, 2023

Medifast, the Owings Mills-based health and wellness company, Friday jumped into the $30 billion sports nutrition market with Optavia Active, a line of premium exercise supplements and protein powders.

Optavia Active, which includes an essential amino acids (EAA) blend and whey protein, will launch to the public in September. Other products expected to be rolled out next year.

Formulated to work with or without Optavia nutrition plans and guided by coach support, Optavia Active is Informed Sport certified, a global standard in sports nutrition quality control that ensures its certified products contain no banned substances.

As part of this new healthy motion program, the company has partnered with fitness app Aaptiv to provide on-demand, guided workouts.

 

Related Content

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church abuse

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has requested about $1.2 million to hire lawyers and investigators who[...]

July 28, 2023
Tennis player Frances Tiafoe participates in a youth tennis clinic on July 27, 2023, in College Park. Tiafoe has launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants totaling $250,000. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Frances Tiafoe launches charitable fund at Maryland tennis center where he grew up

In College Park, Frances Tiafoe launched a charitable fund in conjunction with the USTA Foundation with grants[...]

July 28, 2023

Largest Silver Diner coming to National Harbor

Silver Diner will open its 21st restaurant at National Harbor on Tuesday.

July 28, 2023

Rehab.com founder, opponents end rival lawsuits over company’s management

A pair of lawsuits over the management of Maryland-based Rehab.com LLC have both been dismissed in federal cou[...]

July 28, 2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a new economic development zone in the area around Towson Univers[...]

July 28, 2023

Weis Markets announces quarterly dividend

Weis Markets Inc.’s board of directors Friday declared a quarterly cash dividend.

July 28, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church[...]

28/7/2023

Rehab.com founder, opponents end rival lawsuits over company’s management

28/7/2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

28/7/2023

Audit hits Md. agency for not tracking correctional workers OT hours

27/7/2023

Lawsuit over Henrietta Lacks’ ‘immortal’ cells heads into sett[...]

27/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Notre Dame Stadium is shown before the start of the Notre Dame/against the Purdue college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame professor sues student publication over its coverage of her abortion-[...]

28/7/2023
Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got be[...]

28/7/2023

Biden orders changes to military code of justice for sexual assault victims

28/7/2023
People shop at a grocery store March 19 in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Price, wage increases slow further in latest signs of cooling inflation

28/7/2023

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified document[...]

28/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar