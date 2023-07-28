Owings Mills-based Medifast expands into $30B sports nutrition category

Optavia Active, which includes an essential amino acids (EAA) blend and whey protein, will launch to the public in September. Other products expected to be rolled out next year. (Photo courtesy of Medifast)

Medifast, the Owings Mills-based health and wellness company, Friday jumped into the $30 billion sports nutrition market with Optavia Active, a line of premium exercise supplements and protein powders.

Optavia Active, which includes an essential amino acids (EAA) blend and whey protein, will launch to the public in September. Other products expected to be rolled out next year.

Formulated to work with or without Optavia nutrition plans and guided by coach support, Optavia Active is Informed Sport certified, a global standard in sports nutrition quality control that ensures its certified products contain no banned substances.

As part of this new healthy motion program, the company has partnered with fitness app Aaptiv to provide on-demand, guided workouts.