New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

Eli Kales//July 28, 2023

Home>Business>

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

By Eli Kales

//July 28, 2023

The Maryland Department of Commerce announced the creation of a new RISE zone in the area surrounding Towson University, seeking to drive economic development and job creation in the area. (Towson University/Lauren Castellana)

The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a new economic development zone in the area around Towson University, a push to spur job creation and entrepreneurship near the university. 

The area is the latest to enroll in the Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise (RISE) Zone program, which seeks to utilize institutional assets with a link to economic development and revitalization in the surrounding communities, creating incentives for businesses to relocate and operate in areas close to institutions of higher education throughout the state. 

The new RISE zone will span 419 acres throughout downtown Towson, as well as covering part of the university, and will be in effect for the next five years. The zone is the sixth such zone in the state, and the first in Baltimore County, following the creation of zones in the areas near Morgan State University, the University of Maryland at Baltimore, Montgomery College, Salisbury University and the University of Maryland at College Park.

The new RISE zone near Towson will allow the school to expand and consolidate its entrepreneurial research, and officials hope to drive economic development and support emerging businesses in the Towson area. The creation of the zone also will allow the university to upgrade its entrepreneurial resources, including the university’s StarTUp at the Armory business engagement center.

Abigail McKnight, coordinator of the RISE Zone program for the Maryland Department of Commerce, said that Baltimore County and Towson University submitted a joint application given the growth that the Towson area has seen in the past few years and a desire to make substantial capital improvements throughout the area. 

Daraius Irani, vicepPresident of the Division of Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research at Towson University, said that the designation will enable the university to serve the startup community more effectively and that the new rental assistance programs are important for Towson’s StarTUp at the Armory center as companies can grow and remain in the area.

As these startups grow, remaining in the Towson area will not only benefit the businesses through the advantages offered by the program, but will have a positive economic impact on the area, Irani said.

Katie Ciarrocchi, business development representative for the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, said that Towson has been one of the county’s strongest partners and a driving force in the local economy.

Businesses within the zone benefit from a new rental assistance program, and businesses choosing to locate in the zone will benefit from support from both the county and the Maryland Department of Commerce. McKnight said that the Department of Commerce is working closely with Towson University and Baltimore County to drive business and allow graduates to find jobs in the area and invest in the local economy.

The program was established in 2014, but previously offered only property and income tax programs before shifting to a new rental assistance model in an attempt to create more interest. The existing Enterprise Zone Tax Credit program offered similar property and income tax benefits, and thus state legislation reorganized the RISE Zone program to focus on rental assistance.

Ciarrocchi said that while the new program will take some time to develop, the county and university are working closely together to develop a strategy that prioritizes growth and innovation, strengthens the county’s ability to attract businesses and provides a higher quality of life for residents.

s

Related Content

Owings Mills-based Medifast expands into $30B sports nutrition category

Owings Mills-based Medifast jumped into the $30 billion sports nutrition market with Optavia Active.

July 28, 2023

Largest Silver Diner coming to National Harbor

Silver Diner will open its 21st restaurant at National Harbor on Tuesday.

July 28, 2023
People shop at a grocery store March 19 in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Price, wage increases slow further in latest signs of cooling inflation

Signs that inflation pressures are steadily easing emerged Friday in reports on consumer prices and wage growt[...]

July 28, 2023

New electric vehicle charging network from major automakers could lure more buyers

Seven major automakers are joining to build a large electric vehicle charging network.

July 27, 2023
Francisco Santana shops at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, New Jersey, on Feb. 9, 2023. The inflation surge led Santana, a New York City resident, to shift his grocery shopping from local chains to Walmart. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

US economy unexpectedly accelerated in April-June quarter despite Fed hikes

The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June.

July 27, 2023
Maryland joins 20 other states, the District of Columbia, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands that have legalized adult-use cannabis. (AP File Photo)

‘Energy intensive’ cannabis poses challenge for growers

Indoor cannabis production and growth can lead to a large carbon footprint due to the sizable amounts of light[...]

July 27, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church[...]

28/7/2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

28/7/2023

Rehab.com founder, opponents end rival lawsuits over company’s management

28/7/2023

Audit hits Md. agency for not tracking correctional workers OT hours

27/7/2023

Lawsuit over Henrietta Lacks’ ‘immortal’ cells heads into sett[...]

27/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Notre Dame Stadium is shown before the start of the Notre Dame/against the Purdue college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame professor sues student publication over its coverage of her abortion-[...]

28/7/2023
Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got be[...]

28/7/2023

Biden orders changes to military code of justice for sexual assault victims

28/7/2023
People shop at a grocery store March 19 in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Price, wage increases slow further in latest signs of cooling inflation

28/7/2023

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified document[...]

28/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar