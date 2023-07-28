New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a new economic development zone in the area around Towson University, a push to spur job creation and entrepreneurship near the university.

The area is the latest to enroll in the Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise (RISE) Zone program, which seeks to utilize institutional assets with a link to economic development and revitalization in the surrounding communities, creating incentives for businesses to relocate and operate in areas close to institutions of higher education throughout the state.

The new RISE zone will span 419 acres throughout downtown Towson, as well as covering part of the university, and will be in effect for the next five years. The zone is the sixth such zone in the state, and the first in Baltimore County, following the creation of zones in the areas near Morgan State University, the University of Maryland at Baltimore, Montgomery College, Salisbury University and the University of Maryland at College Park.

The new RISE zone near Towson will allow the school to expand and consolidate its entrepreneurial research, and officials hope to drive economic development and support emerging businesses in the Towson area. The creation of the zone also will allow the university to upgrade its entrepreneurial resources, including the university’s StarTUp at the Armory business engagement center.

Abigail McKnight, coordinator of the RISE Zone program for the Maryland Department of Commerce, said that Baltimore County and Towson University submitted a joint application given the growth that the Towson area has seen in the past few years and a desire to make substantial capital improvements throughout the area.

Daraius Irani, vicepPresident of the Division of Strategic Partnerships and Applied Research at Towson University, said that the designation will enable the university to serve the startup community more effectively and that the new rental assistance programs are important for Towson’s StarTUp at the Armory center as companies can grow and remain in the area.

As these startups grow, remaining in the Towson area will not only benefit the businesses through the advantages offered by the program, but will have a positive economic impact on the area, Irani said.

Katie Ciarrocchi, business development representative for the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, said that Towson has been one of the county’s strongest partners and a driving force in the local economy.

Businesses within the zone benefit from a new rental assistance program, and businesses choosing to locate in the zone will benefit from support from both the county and the Maryland Department of Commerce. McKnight said that the Department of Commerce is working closely with Towson University and Baltimore County to drive business and allow graduates to find jobs in the area and invest in the local economy.

The program was established in 2014, but previously offered only property and income tax programs before shifting to a new rental assistance model in an attempt to create more interest. The existing Enterprise Zone Tax Credit program offered similar property and income tax benefits, and thus state legislation reorganized the RISE Zone program to focus on rental assistance.

Ciarrocchi said that while the new program will take some time to develop, the county and university are working closely together to develop a strategy that prioritizes growth and innovation, strengthens the county’s ability to attract businesses and provides a higher quality of life for residents.