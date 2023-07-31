Managing Director, Financial Adviser

Wealthspire Advisors

With more than 20 years of experience in wealth management, Ashley Iddings is the managing director and a financial adviser at WealthSpire Advisors. She has been a part of the Potomac-based firm and its predecessors since 2008. She previously served as an associate director at Convergent Wealth Advisors for six years.

Before joining WealthSpire Advisors, spent more than four years at Bronfman Rothschild, serving director and principal before being promoted to managing director. She also spent 7 1/2 years at Highline Wealth Management, first as a senior associate and then director. Before that, she was an associate director with Convergent Wealth Advisors and a staff accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

What enticed you to enter this profession?

I knew I wanted to focus on helping people with their money, so I studied accounting in college. I was recruited to intern at a wealth management firm by my favorite accounting professor, and it was there that I realized that this profession offered a unique opportunity to use my quantitative skills while allowing for more creative problem solving and a deeper focus on building interpersonal connections with people.

Will Al play a role in your industry and, if so, how?

While Al will hopefully play a role in making back-office processes more efficient, I personally do not believe that technology can ever replace the deep, caring, and trusted relationships that financial advisers build with their clients.

What is your favorite part of living in Maryland?

Maryland has it all – culture and diversity, proximity to our nation’s capital and my home state of Pennsylvania, access to the great outdoors including hiking, beaches, skiing, and as an added bonus, lots of blue crabs!