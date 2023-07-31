August Chiasera

Greater Baltimore/Chesapeake Region President

M&t Bank

August “Augie” Chiasera joined M&T Bank in 1993 as an executive associate and has been entrusted with a series of senior positions in his 30 years with the bank.

In one job, he led a years-long review of the bank’s lending and deposit business; in another, he managed the bank’s global sourcing program.

He now serves as president of the bank’s Greater Baltimore/Chesapeake Region, overseeing middle market and large corporate banking activity throughout the state.

Chiasera is a member of a handful of local community and organization boards, among them Center Stage, the Baltimore Development Corporation, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Greater Baltimore Committee and the University of Maryland Medical System.

Chiasera earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Asked last year what he would do if he wasn’t in banking, Chiasera responded: “The truth is, I love what I do. If I wanted to do something else, I would be doing it.”

Based in Buffalo, New York, M&T Bank has more than 1,00 branches in 12 eastern states, including nearly 400 in Maryland.