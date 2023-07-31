Baltimore Homecoming executive director to leave organization in December

Baltimore Homecoming, an organization mobilizing a network of accomplished Baltimoreans based worldwide to spark new collaborations and drive new investments in the city’s future, Monday announced a search for new leadership following the forthcoming departure of its executive director.

Robbin Lee, the organization’s executive director who joined as the organization’s first deputy director and founding team member in late 2017, announced she was leaving the group in December.

The group’s board of directors has engaged Connelly Fundraising to lead a national search for Lee’s replacement. A new director is expected to be announced in October before Homecoming’s signature event, Activate 2023.

Since launching, Baltimore Homecoming has established an alumni network that now boasts more than 1,100 engaged and accomplished individuals which executed three major Homecoming events in Baltimore, fostering connections between alumni and local changemakers to affect positive change. The organization’s events, alumni network and community programs have also benefitted dozens of community changemakers, Homecoming Heroes and entrepreneurs.

Under Lee’s leadership, the organization skillfully navigated the pandemic, creating innovative programs like “Baltimore Conversations” and the “Campaign for Baltimore’s Heroes” to unite people beyond physical gatherings and solidify Baltimore Homecoming’s integral role in the city’s ecosystem. Additionally, she spearheaded efforts to further engage Baltimoreans by traveling to over a dozen cities, showcasing opportunities to invest in the city’s future and creating intimate moments to foster connection.