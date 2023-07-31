Daniel Schrider

President and CEO

Sandy Spring Bank

A leader among community bankers, Daniel served previously as a director of the American Bankers Association, the chairman of the Maryland Bankers Association and chair of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking Advisory Board.

During his 30-years with Sandy Spring Bank, the largest locally headquartered community bank in the greater Washington region, his leadership, insight and passion for the client experience set a solid foundation for the continuing success of the company.

Schrider was named president and CEO of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Sandy Spring Bank in 2009 from his previous role of an executive and chief credit officer, a position he had served in since 2003.

Schrider holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Mount St. Mary’s University. He is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

He enjoys golfing and waterfowl hunting in his spare time and has said that if he wasn’t in the financial industry, that both he and his wife would be involved in mission work. He resides in western Howard County and is married with three children.