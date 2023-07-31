President and CEO

Chevy Chase Trust

With a steadfast commitment to client service and stewardship, Jeff Whitaker has been the president and CEO at Chevy Chase Trust since 2021.

He manages the company’s direction, guides its overall strategy and ensures its financial performance. Whitaker is also a director of Chevy Chase Trust and ASB Capital Management.

Prior to joining Chevy Chase Trust, Whitaker held a series of leadership positions in the investment management and wealth management industry. Most recently, he was chief operating officer for client service and marketing at Bridgewater Associates, a Connecticut-based hedge fund. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer of Berkshire Partners, the Boston-based private equity firm.

Throughout his career, Whitaker has developed and executed successful growth strategies, built high-quality leadership teams and transformed businesses ranging in size from 200 to 3,000 employees and from $50 million to more than $3 billion of revenue. In addition to holding the president’s role, he maintains his management of a family farm in Arkansas.

Whitaker graduated cum laude from Williams College with a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science and received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

In his free time, Whitaker enjoys flying with his private pilot’s license, skiing, playing tennis and watching football, being an avid of the University of Alabama.