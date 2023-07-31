Region Bank President

Well Fargo Community Banking

A graduate of Ball State University, in Muncie, Indiana, John A. Allen has held a long string of jobs in the banking industry for more than three decades.

He is currently regional president in the Baltimore-Washington area for Wells Fargo Bank, the giant international San Francisco-based bank.

What enticed you to enter this profession?

One day after graduating from college and not being able to find a job in my field of public relations, I walked into a hometown bank and inquired about being a teller and working my way up the corporate ladder. Unbeknown to me, the person I was chatting with was covering for their assistant’s lunch break — she was the human resources director for the bank. Three months later, I was hired as a management trainee and have enjoyed a career in banking for more than 33 years.

Will AI play a role in your industry and, if so, how?

I would image that artificial intelligence will continue to provide insights about our customers to better serve their financial needs. As a bank, we have data points, those data points if used properly could enable us to continue customizing offers, streamline the application process and allow us to continue to compete with fintech’s as a means to go to market more efficiently and with a tailored approach.

What is your favorite part of living in Maryland?

My favorite part of living in Maryland is the diversity, close proximity to several major cities, including the nation’s capital. Not to mention, we have great restaurants, parks, outdoor entertainment and quality of life.