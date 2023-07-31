John Hamilton

President and CEO
Mecu Credit Union

John Hamilton took over as president and CEO of MECU Credit Union in 2015, a financial cooperative that serves Baltimore and nearby communities.

Founded in 1936, MECU is a state-chartered credit union with $1.2 billion in assets and more than 115,000 members.

Hamilton began his financial services career some 35 years ago, a career that included a series of leadership roles – including a stint as president and CEO, of Advance Bank. He joined MECU in 2013 when the credit union acquired Advance Bank.

Hamilton is graduate of Morehouse College, a historically Black College in Atlanta, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has been active in conversations about financial services for underserved communities, and serves on a number of community-based nonprofits that promote worthy causes.

Under his leadership, MECU provides financial support to more than 100 charitable organizations. It also offers members free financial workshops on topics such as building credit and free financial coaching to help with debt counseling and navigating credit reports, among other services.

This profile is part of The Daily Record's Banking and Financial Services Power List for 2023. Information used in this profile was sourced from the honoree. See the full list at thedailyrecord.com.

