Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets on X

Associated Press//July 31, 2023

Home>Law>

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets on X

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that houses what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, on July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that houses what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, on July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets on X

By Associated Press

//July 31, 2023

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has threatened to sue a group of independent researchers whose research documented an increase in hate speech on the site since it was purchased last year by Elon Musk.

An attorney representing the social media site wrote to the Center for Countering Digital Hate on July 20 threatening legal action over the nonprofit’s research into hate speech and content moderation. The letter alleged that CCDH’s research publications seem intended “to harm Twitter’s business by driving advertisers away from the platform with incendiary claims.”

Musk is a self-professed free speech absolutist who has welcomed back white supremacists and election deniers to the platform, which he renamed X earlier this month. But the billionaire has at times proven sensitive about critical speech directed at him or his companies.

The center is a nonprofit with offices in the U.S. and United Kingdom. It regularly publishes reports on hate speech, extremism or harmful behavior on social media platforms like X, TikTok or Facebook.

The organization has published several reports critical of Musk’s leadership, detailing an increase in anti-LGBTQ hate speech as well as climate misinformation since his purchase. The letter from X’s attorney cited one specific report from June that found the platform failed to remove neo-Nazi and anti-LGBTQ content from verified users that violated the platform’s rules.

In the letter, attorney Alex Spiro questioned the expertise of the researchers and accused the center of trying to harm X’s reputation. The letter also suggested, without evidence, that the center received funds from some of X’s competitors, even though the center has also published critical reports about TikTok, Facebook and other large platforms.

“CCDH intends to harm Twitter’s business by driving advertisers away from the platform with incendiary claims,” Spiro wrote, using the platform’s former name.

Imran Ahmed, the center’s founder and CEO, told the AP on Monday that his group has never received a similar response from any tech company, despite a history of studying the relationship between social media, hate speech and extremism. He said that typically, the targets of the center’s criticism have responded by defending their work or promising to address any problems that have been identified.

Ahmed said he worried X’s response to the center’s work could have a chilling effect if it frightens other researchers away from studying the platform. He said he also worried that other industries could take note of the strategy.

“This is an unprecedented escalation by a social media company against independent researchers. Musk has just declared open war,” Ahmed told the Associated Press. “If Musk succeeds in silencing us other researchers will be next in line.”

Messages left with Spiro and X were not immediately returned Monday.

It’s not the first time that Musk has fired back at critics. Last year, he suspended the accounts of several journalists who covered his takeover of Twitter. Another user was suspended for using publicly available flight data to track Musk’s private plane; Musk had initially pledged to keep the user on the platform but later changed his mind, citing his personal safety. He also threatened to sue the user before allowing him back on the platform under certain restrictions.

He initially had promised that he would allow any speech on his platform that wasn’t illegal. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” Musk wrote in a tweet last year.

X’s recent threat of a lawsuit prompted concern from U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who said the billionaire was trying to use the threat of legal action to punish a nonprofit group trying to hold a powerful social media platform accountable.

“Instead of attacking them, he should be attacking the increasingly disturbing content on Twitter,” Schiff said in a statement.

David Klepper reports for The Associated Press.

e

Related Content

A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy

Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and headed for a bankruptcy, the Teamsters said.

July 31, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally on July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Customers want instant gratification. Workers say it’s pushing them to the brink.

Drastic changes in consumer demands are driving labor unrest in diverse industries upended by technology.

July 31, 2023
Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Georgia, with the cooling towers of older Units 1 and 2 billowing steam in the background. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

First US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation

The first new U.S. nuclear reactor to be built from scratch in decades is sending electricity reliably to the [...]

July 31, 2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Banking and Financial Services Power List

The 30 people you’ll meet in The Daily Record's 3rd annual Banking and Finance Power List each play a key ro[...]

July 31, 2023

Owings Mills-based Medifast expands into $30B sports nutrition category

Owings Mills-based Medifast jumped into the $30 billion sports nutrition market with Optavia Active.

July 28, 2023

Largest Silver Diner coming to National Harbor

Silver Diner will open its 21st restaurant at National Harbor on Tuesday.

July 28, 2023

Editors Picks

PG judge faces misconduct charges, blames ‘toxic environment’

31/7/2023

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees sentenced for stealing funds

31/7/2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Banking and Financial Services Power L[...]

31/7/2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church[...]

28/7/2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

28/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, ex-business pa[...]

31/7/2023
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that houses what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, on July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets on X

31/7/2023
A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bank[...]

31/7/2023
Rafaela Vasquez pauses during a court hearing prior to accepting a plea agreement of three years of supervised probation for the Uber autonomous vehicle crash that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, at Maricopa County Superior Court on July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Backup driver in 1st death by fully autonomous car pleads guilty to endangerment

31/7/2023
Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)

Judge blocks law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’[...]

31/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar