PG judge faces misconduct charges, blames ‘toxic environment’

Madeleine O'Neill//July 31, 2023

By Madeleine O'Neill

//July 31, 2023

April Ademiluyi, a judge on the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, is facing potential judicial discipline. (Courtesy of the Ademiluyi campaign.)

A judge on the Prince George’s County Circuit Court is facing an array of misconduct charges, including showing bias toward criminal defendants, refusing to participate in training and making disparaging comments about court staff and other judges.

The judge, April T. Ademiluyi, countered in a written response that her behavior was a response to a “toxic environment within the courthouse” created when she unseated a popular incumbent. She denied claims that she was biased against criminal defendants.

Maryland’s Commission on Judicial Disabilities recently made the charges, and Ademiluyi’s response, public on its website. The commission will also hold a public hearing on the charges, though one did not appear to have been scheduled as of Monday.

The charges reflect the commission’s belief, after an investigation, that there is probable cause Ademiluyi committed “sanctionable conduct” under the state’s ethical rules for judges.

The commission’s charging document alleges that Ademiluyi refused to comply with training requirements for new judges after she joined the bench in 2020. The charges claim that she attempted to convince other judges to join her in refusing to complete the training; refused to be trained by certain judges and was generally “insubordinate and obstinate.”

She is also accused of mishandling family court cases and ignoring circuit court protocols for missing work.

“She was routinely late and/or unavailable, failed to report to work as scheduled, and instructed her staff to arrange her court schedule in order to finish early,” commission investigators wrote.

In her written response, Ademiluyi described experiencing hostility from her colleagues on the bench because of her campaign platform. Ademiluyi ran as an outsider and progressive who would challenge the status quo.

“Collectively, this hostility created a toxic environment within the courthouse,” wrote Ademiluyi’s lawyer, Steven D. Silverman. “As a result, Judge Ademiluyi became defensive and at times responded unkindly to the hostility that she felt was directed at her.”

Ademiluyi completed the training after a new administrative judge was appointed in December 2022, according to the response.

The commission’s charges also accuse Ademiluyi of showing bias against the defendant in a rape case she handled. The commission also claimed that Ademiluyi failed to recuse herself from the case “due to her personal experience with sexual assault and history of public advocacy for sexual assault victims.”

The commission also alleged that Ademiluyi showed bias against criminal defendants more broadly, such as when she proposed to amend jury instructions for reaching a unanimous verdict.

One charge, which alleges “misconduct as a candidate for election,” also claims that Ademiluyi promised “to give a voice to sexual assault victims and the Me Too movement.”

In her response, Ademiluyi denied showing bias against criminal defendants, including in the rape case, and argued that her decisions in the case are not sanctionable conduct. She never proposed amending jury instructions regarding unanimous verdicts, her lawyer wrote, but participated in an “academic discussion” with her colleagues.

Her statements made during the campaign were in line with Maryland’s ethical rules for judges, Silverman wrote. While they may have been controversial, her campaign statements were not sanctionable, he wrote — challengers in judicial races are not required to follow the same rules as incumbent judges when it comes to statements made during the campaign.

The commission’s charges also claim that Ademiluyi “routinely openly disparaged and expressed contempt for her colleagues and staff,” particularly her first law clerk and administrative aide. The charging document quotes several emails in which Ademiluyi spoke poorly of other judges and her staff.

In her response, Ademiluyi acknowledged that her emails about other judges were sometimes “unkind.” Her critiques of her staff were aimed at professional development and always followed up with encouragement and praise, Silverman wrote.

“Judge Ademiluyi notes that people may disagree with the way she runs her chambers or who she hires, but critiquing or constructively criticizing her staff’s work product, which she ultimately affixes her signature to before it is filed, is not sanctionable conduct,” he wrote.

Silverman declined to comment, referring a reporter to the written response.

Ademiluyi has been a judge since 2020, when she pulled off a surprise win in the primary election.

She also ran for judge in 2016, but lost that election — and lost a subsequent court case against her successful opponent, Ingrid M. Turner. Turner has since resigned from the bench.

