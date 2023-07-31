Poe Baltimore receives major funding commitment from Wells Fargo

Daily Record Staff//July 31, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Poe Baltimore receives major funding commitment from Wells Fargo

Poe Baltimore receives major funding commitment from Wells Fargo

By Daily Record Staff

//July 31, 2023

Poe Baltimore, with the support of La Cite Development, Monday announced it has received a major investment from Wells Fargo Bank to support the Annual International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards, taking place Oct. 7-8.

The commitment of $300,000 over a three-year period will provide for the Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum’s largest program, keeping the festival a free community event and premier tourist destination for Poe-lovers from all over the world.

The funds for the festival will assist Poe Baltimore in expanding educational components and providing the festival with additional ways in which to partner with the community to promote art, culture and literacy.

Poe Baltimore is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to fund, maintain and interpret The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum and to celebrate the legacy of one of Baltimore’s most famous residents.  The organization is dedicated to maintaining the museum as a vibrant experience for the thousands of visitors who come from around the world each year, and as part of a broader mission of city-wide events and educational opportunities celebrating Poe’s legacy in Baltimore and beyond.

-

Related Content

A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy

Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and headed for a bankruptcy, the Teamsters said.

July 31, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally on July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Customers want instant gratification. Workers say it’s pushing them to the brink.

Drastic changes in consumer demands are driving labor unrest in diverse industries upended by technology.

July 31, 2023
Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Georgia, with the cooling towers of older Units 1 and 2 billowing steam in the background. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

First US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation

The first new U.S. nuclear reactor to be built from scratch in decades is sending electricity reliably to the [...]

July 31, 2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Banking and Financial Services Power List

The 30 people you’ll meet in The Daily Record's 3rd annual Banking and Finance Power List each play a key ro[...]

July 31, 2023

Owings Mills-based Medifast expands into $30B sports nutrition category

Owings Mills-based Medifast jumped into the $30 billion sports nutrition market with Optavia Active.

July 28, 2023

Largest Silver Diner coming to National Harbor

Silver Diner will open its 21st restaurant at National Harbor on Tuesday.

July 28, 2023

Editors Picks

PG judge faces misconduct charges, blames ‘toxic environment’

31/7/2023

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees sentenced for stealing funds

31/7/2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Banking and Financial Services Power L[...]

31/7/2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church[...]

28/7/2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

28/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, ex-business pa[...]

31/7/2023
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that houses what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, on July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets on X

31/7/2023
A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bank[...]

31/7/2023
Rafaela Vasquez pauses during a court hearing prior to accepting a plea agreement of three years of supervised probation for the Uber autonomous vehicle crash that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, at Maricopa County Superior Court on July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Backup driver in 1st death by fully autonomous car pleads guilty to endangerment

31/7/2023
Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)

Judge blocks law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’[...]

31/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar