Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy

Associated Press//July 31, 2023

Home>Business>

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy

A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy

By Associated Press

//July 31, 2023

NEW YORK — Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and headed for a bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday.

An official bankruptcy filing is expected any day for Yellow, after years of financial struggles and growing debt. Its expected liquidation would mark a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.

“Today’s news is unfortunate but not surprising. Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry.”

Yellow did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment on Sunday and Monday. As of midday Monday, no bankruptcy filings from the company could be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website, but the union confirmed that it had been served legal notice.

The company’s collapse arrives just three years after Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that — with industry analysts pointing to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades.

Former Yellow customers and shippers will face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight, experts say — noting that Yellow historically offered the cheapest price points in the industry.

Yellow is one of the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carriers. The closure of the 99-year-old Nashville, Tennessee-based company risks a loss of 30,000 jobs.

Safety vests that appeared to belong to former Yellow workers were zip-tied to the fence of a closed YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, Missouri on Monday. Names and years worked at the company were written on them.

“Ron Fisher 2017-2023 was here,” one vest read.

Reports of Yellow preparing for bankruptcy emerged last week — as the Nashville, Tennessee-based trucker saw customers leave in large numbers, per The Wall Street Journal and FreightWaves. And the company reportedly stopped freight pickups earlier in the week.

Yellow shut down operations on Sunday, according to The Journal, following the layoffs of hundreds of nonunion employees on Friday.

The bankruptcy preparation reports arrived just days after Yellow averted a strike from the Teamsters, which represents Yellow’s 22,000 unionized workers, amid heated contract negotiations. On July 23, a pension fund agreed to extend health benefits for workers at two Yellow Corp. operating companies, avoiding a planned walkout. The fund gave Yellow “30 days to pay its bills,” notably $50 million that Yellow failed to pay the Central States Health and Welfare Fund earlier in the month.

Yellow has racked up hefty bills over the years. As of late March, Yellow had an outstanding debt of about $1.5 billion. Of that, $729.2 million was owed to the federal government.

In 2020, under the Trump administration, the Treasury Department granted the company a $700 million pandemic-era loan on national security grounds. Last month, a congressional probe concluded that the Treasury and Defense departments “made missteps” in this decision — and noted that Yellow’s “precarious financial position at the time of the loan, and continued struggles, expose taxpayers to a significant risk of loss.”

The government loan is due in September 2024. As of March, Yellow had made $54.8 million in interest payments and repaid just $230 million of the principal owed, according to government documents.

The current financial chaos at Yellow “is probably two decades in the making,” said Stifel research director Bruce Chan, pointing to poor management and strategic decisions dating back to the early 2000s. “At this point, after each party has bailed them out so many times, there is a limited appetite to do that anymore.”

A Wednesday investors note from financial service firm Stephens estimated that Yellow was burning daily amounts of $9 million to $10 million in recent days.

Yellow handled an average of 49,000 shipments per day in 2022 according to Satish Jindel, president of transportation and logistics firm SJ Consulting. On Friday, he estimated that number was down to between 10,000 and 15,000 daily shipments.

Yellow’s prices have historically been the cheapest compared to other carriers, Jindel said. “That’s why they obviously were not making money,” he added. “And while there is capacity with the other LTL carriers to handle the diversions from Yellow, it will come at a high price for (current shippers and customers) of Yellow.”

Wyatte Grantham-Philips is an AP Business Writer.

AP Business Writer Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Related Content

UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally on July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Customers want instant gratification. Workers say it’s pushing them to the brink.

Drastic changes in consumer demands are driving labor unrest in diverse industries upended by technology.

July 31, 2023
Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Georgia, with the cooling towers of older Units 1 and 2 billowing steam in the background. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

First US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation

The first new U.S. nuclear reactor to be built from scratch in decades is sending electricity reliably to the [...]

July 31, 2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Banking and Financial Services Power List

The 30 people you’ll meet in The Daily Record's 3rd annual Banking and Finance Power List each play a key ro[...]

July 31, 2023

Owings Mills-based Medifast expands into $30B sports nutrition category

Owings Mills-based Medifast jumped into the $30 billion sports nutrition market with Optavia Active.

July 28, 2023

Largest Silver Diner coming to National Harbor

Silver Diner will open its 21st restaurant at National Harbor on Tuesday.

July 28, 2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a new economic development zone in the area around Towson Univers[...]

July 28, 2023

Editors Picks

PG judge faces misconduct charges, blames ‘toxic environment’

31/7/2023

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees sentenced for stealing funds

31/7/2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Banking and Financial Services Power L[...]

31/7/2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church[...]

28/7/2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

28/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, ex-business pa[...]

31/7/2023
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that houses what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, on July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets on X

31/7/2023
A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bank[...]

31/7/2023
Rafaela Vasquez pauses during a court hearing prior to accepting a plea agreement of three years of supervised probation for the Uber autonomous vehicle crash that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, at Maricopa County Superior Court on July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Backup driver in 1st death by fully autonomous car pleads guilty to endangerment

31/7/2023
Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)

Judge blocks law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’[...]

31/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar