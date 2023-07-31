Managing Director

Jpmorgan Chase & Co.

In April, Thomas Regnante was named managing director at JPMorgan Chase & Co. He has been an integral part of the financial services institution for nearly a decade, serving in various executive roles including executive director and market executive.

Earning a Master’s of Business Administration from George Washington University School of Business, Regnante has spent more than three decades in the financial world. He started as a commercial banking relationship manager for Chemical Bank and worked his way up to become a finance manager at Merrill Lynch, director of banking products at UBS Wealth Management and senior vice president/team leader at Citi.

His proudest accomplishment thus far in his career is working over the past nine years with his colleagues to establish and build the financial institution’s commercial banking presence in Greater Baltimore.

Regnante gives his time to a number of area organizations, including serving on the board of trustees for the Hippodrome Foundation, team captain for JPMorgan Chase’s Cycle for Survival fundraiser to support rare cancer research and as mid-Atlantic volunteer coordinator for the National Italian American Foundation.