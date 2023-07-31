President and CEO

Point Breeze Credit Union

Tonia Niedzialkowski has been bringing her expertise and knowledge to Point Breeze Credit Union since 1994.

Throughout her roughly 30-year career with the credit union, she has held various executive leadership roles, including executive vice president/chief operating officer, senior vice president/chief financial officer and chief of information technology.

Niedzialkowski was named president and CEO in December 2021, taking over the top position on Feb. 1, 2022. She had been serving as president before the appointment was announced. The promotion to CEO was a part of a planned leadership transition in place for several years.

Niedzialkowski has played a major role in the credit union’s growth to add new members and expand its consumer and business loan activity. She also oversaw its expansion into two new markets, Westminster and Owings Mills, and the renovation of its Hunt Valley headquarters, which doubled the facility’s size.

A Towson University graduate, she is also a certified public accountant. Niedzialkowski is a member of a number of business and trade organizations. She serves on the Hunt Valley Business Forum board of directors and on the advocacy committee for the MD/DC Credit Union Association.