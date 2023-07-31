UMD Smith School adds January start for MSIS degree

Daily Record Staff//July 31, 2023

Home>Education>

UMD Smith School adds January start for MSIS degree

UMD Smith School adds January start for MSIS degree

By Daily Record Staff

//July 31, 2023

The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is adding a January 2024 cohort start date for its Master of Science in Information Systems (MSIS).

The update comes as the school designates focus areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and emerging technologies in this STEM-designated, in-person program.

Application deadlines for the added January start date in the 30-credit program are Sept. 1 and 29, Oct. 15 and Dec. 15.

The artificial intelligence area provides a comprehensive understanding of AI tools, methods and algorithms used to create intelligent systems to solve business problems. The curriculum also will work to address AI’s ethical effects on society and is relevant to such job titles as knowledge engineer, knowledge manager and machine learning engineer. The curriculum also emphasizes crafting data strategies, building pipelines, visualizing data, and using predictive analytics in real-life business situations. This area is designed for data scientists, business intelligence developers, data analysts and data engineers.

The curriculum in the cloud computing focus area addresses designing and managing cloud-based platforms and tech infrastructures. Participants will study the economics of cloud deployments, manage the complexities involved in migration initiatives and experience using cloud-based technology stacks – all applicable to such roles as solution engineer, cloud architect and cloud  engineer.

The emerging technologies focus area addresses the understanding, evaluating and applying key information systems technologies. Students will practice applying Web3, Blockchain, IoT and other technologies to everyday work in roles like solution architect, technology consultant and solutions engineer.

p

Related Content

A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bankruptcy

Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and headed for a bankruptcy, the Teamsters said.

July 31, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally on July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Customers want instant gratification. Workers say it’s pushing them to the brink.

Drastic changes in consumer demands are driving labor unrest in diverse industries upended by technology.

July 31, 2023
Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Georgia, with the cooling towers of older Units 1 and 2 billowing steam in the background. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

First US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation

The first new U.S. nuclear reactor to be built from scratch in decades is sending electricity reliably to the [...]

July 31, 2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Banking and Financial Services Power List

The 30 people you’ll meet in The Daily Record's 3rd annual Banking and Finance Power List each play a key ro[...]

July 31, 2023

Owings Mills-based Medifast expands into $30B sports nutrition category

Owings Mills-based Medifast jumped into the $30 billion sports nutrition market with Optavia Active.

July 28, 2023

Largest Silver Diner coming to National Harbor

Silver Diner will open its 21st restaurant at National Harbor on Tuesday.

July 28, 2023

Editors Picks

PG judge faces misconduct charges, blames ‘toxic environment’

31/7/2023

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees sentenced for stealing funds

31/7/2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Banking and Financial Services Power L[...]

31/7/2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church[...]

28/7/2023

New economic development zone approved for near Towson University

28/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, ex-business pa[...]

31/7/2023
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that houses what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, on July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets on X

31/7/2023
A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bank[...]

31/7/2023
Rafaela Vasquez pauses during a court hearing prior to accepting a plea agreement of three years of supervised probation for the Uber autonomous vehicle crash that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, at Maricopa County Superior Court on July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Backup driver in 1st death by fully autonomous car pleads guilty to endangerment

31/7/2023
Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)

Judge blocks law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’[...]

31/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar