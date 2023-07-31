UMD Smith School adds January start for MSIS degree

The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is adding a January 2024 cohort start date for its Master of Science in Information Systems (MSIS).

The update comes as the school designates focus areas including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and emerging technologies in this STEM-designated, in-person program.

Application deadlines for the added January start date in the 30-credit program are Sept. 1 and 29, Oct. 15 and Dec. 15.

The artificial intelligence area provides a comprehensive understanding of AI tools, methods and algorithms used to create intelligent systems to solve business problems. The curriculum also will work to address AI’s ethical effects on society and is relevant to such job titles as knowledge engineer, knowledge manager and machine learning engineer. The curriculum also emphasizes crafting data strategies, building pipelines, visualizing data, and using predictive analytics in real-life business situations. This area is designed for data scientists, business intelligence developers, data analysts and data engineers.

The curriculum in the cloud computing focus area addresses designing and managing cloud-based platforms and tech infrastructures. Participants will study the economics of cloud deployments, manage the complexities involved in migration initiatives and experience using cloud-based technology stacks – all applicable to such roles as solution engineer, cloud architect and cloud engineer.

The emerging technologies focus area addresses the understanding, evaluating and applying key information systems technologies. Students will practice applying Web3, Blockchain, IoT and other technologies to everyday work in roles like solution architect, technology consultant and solutions engineer.