ATTORNEY GRIEVANCE COMMISSION OF MARYLAND JOB ANNOUNCEMENT TITLE OF POSITION: BAR COUNSEL

CLOSING DATE: August 14, 2023

SALARY: $155,110 – $177,624 Commensurate with experience

Job Summary: The Attorney Grievance Commission is seeking applicants for the position of Bar Counsel, who is responsible for evaluating complaints against attorneys and prosecuting cases of professional misconduct. Bar Counsel’s duties also include investigations and prosecutions of attorneys engaged in the unauthorized practice of law, incapacitated attorneys, enforcement of compliance with disciplinary and remedial orders as well as diversionary agreements, and evaluation of overdrafts or mismanagement of attorney escrow accounts. The position will also perform other duties as prescribed by the Commission, including the development and communication of professional standards, preparation of operating budget, and oversight and management of a staff of attorneys, investigators, paralegals, office manager, and secretaries. Bar Counsel is an employee of and serves at the pleasure of the Commission.

Education: J.D. degree from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association.

Expected Qualifications: Candidates for this position are expected to meet the following qualifications: · Be an active member of the Bar of Maryland, in good standing; · Ten years of experience in the practice of law is preferred, including litigation and the supervision of other attorneys in such work; · Be a Maryland resident; · Have a workable knowledge of the relevant Maryland Rules and law; · Have demonstrated verifiable reputation for integrity and no history of disciplinary offenses as an attorney or in any other capacity; · Have excellent oral, written, and editorial skills; · Have proficiency with computers and relevant applications; · Have management/supervisory experience in administering personnel and budget requirements; · Have a commitment to maintaining strict confidentiality of information; · Have a capacity to work both collaboratively and independently;

Additional Information: Work location is Annapolis, Maryland. Excellent benefits package. Applicants should submit (1) a resume with a cover letter, (2) the names of five work-related references, and (3) most recent writing sample. Qualified candidates from private law firms as well as those currently in public service are encouraged to apply. The application materials must be sent via email no later than close of business on August 14, 2023 to: Maryland Judiciary Administrative Office of the Courts Human Resources Division Attention: Nancy Kline [email protected]

The Attorney Grievance Commission is a drug free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, marital status, national origin, physical or mental disability, familial status, genetic information, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by State or federal law. Applicants who need an ADA Accommodation for an interview should request the accommodation when notified of a request to be interviewed. Applicants must be United States citizens or eligible to work in the United States.

