ATTORNEY GRIEVANCE COMMISSION OF MARYLAND JOB ANNOUNCEMENT TITLE OF POSITION: BAR COUNSEL

Jobs//August 1, 2023

Home>Jobs (Classifieds)>

ATTORNEY GRIEVANCE COMMISSION OF MARYLAND JOB ANNOUNCEMENT TITLE OF POSITION: BAR COUNSEL

ATTORNEY GRIEVANCE COMMISSION OF MARYLAND JOB ANNOUNCEMENT TITLE OF POSITION: BAR COUNSEL

By Jobs

//August 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY GRIEVANCE COMMISSION OF MARYLAND JOB ANNOUNCEMENT TITLE OF POSITION: BAR COUNSEL

CLOSING DATE: August 14, 2023

SALARY: $155,110 – $177,624 Commensurate with experience

Job Summary: The Attorney Grievance Commission is seeking applicants for the position of Bar Counsel, who is responsible for evaluating complaints against attorneys and prosecuting cases of professional misconduct. Bar Counsel’s duties also include investigations and prosecutions of attorneys engaged in the unauthorized practice of law, incapacitated attorneys, enforcement of compliance with disciplinary and remedial orders as well as diversionary agreements, and evaluation of overdrafts or mismanagement of attorney escrow accounts. The position will also perform other duties as prescribed by the Commission, including the development and communication of professional standards, preparation of operating budget, and oversight and management of a staff of attorneys, investigators, paralegals, office manager, and secretaries. Bar Counsel is an employee of and serves at the pleasure of the Commission.

Education: J.D. degree from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association.

Expected Qualifications: Candidates for this position are expected to meet the following qualifications: · Be an active member of the Bar of Maryland, in good standing; · Ten years of experience in the practice of law is preferred, including litigation and the supervision of other attorneys in such work; · Be a Maryland resident; · Have a workable knowledge of the relevant Maryland Rules and law; · Have demonstrated verifiable reputation for integrity and no history of disciplinary offenses as an attorney or in any other capacity; · Have excellent oral, written, and editorial skills; · Have proficiency with computers and relevant applications; · Have management/supervisory experience in administering personnel and budget requirements; · Have a commitment to maintaining strict confidentiality of information; · Have a capacity to work both collaboratively and independently;

Additional Information: Work location is Annapolis, Maryland. Excellent benefits package. Applicants should submit (1) a resume with a cover letter, (2) the names of five work-related references, and (3) most recent writing sample. Qualified candidates from private law firms as well as those currently in public service are encouraged to apply. The application materials must be sent via email no later than close of business on August 14, 2023 to: Maryland Judiciary Administrative Office of the Courts Human Resources Division Attention: Nancy Kline [email protected]

The Attorney Grievance Commission is a drug free workplace and an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, marital status, national origin, physical or mental disability, familial status, genetic information, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by State or federal law. Applicants who need an ADA Accommodation for an interview should request the accommodation when notified of a request to be interviewed. Applicants must be United States citizens or eligible to work in the United States.

To place a jobs posting, contact Joy Hough at [email protected] or at 443-992-7728.

Related Content

Assistant State’s Attorney

Assistant State's Attorney for Baltimore County.

July 27, 2023

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VI MARYLAND STATE POLICE

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VI position in the [...]

July 27, 2023

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VII MARYLAND CANNABIS ADMINISTRATION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VII position in the[...]

July 27, 2023

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VI MARYLAND CANNABIS ADMINISTRATION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VI position in the [...]

July 27, 2023

Associate Attorney

Cockey, Brennan & Maloney, P.C., a ten-lawyer firm with offices in Salisbury, MD, seeks to hire graduating[...]

July 26, 2023

Associate Attorney – Medical Malpractice

Gershon, Willoughby & Getz is a small boutique medical malpractice firm that represents injured patients i[...]

July 25, 2023

Editors Picks

Henrietta Lacks shortly after her move with husband David Lacks from Clover, Virginia to Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1940s. Lacks' cells were taken without her knowledge and spurred vast scientific breakthroughs and life-saving innovations such as for vaccines for polio and human papillomavirus. (The Lacks Family via AP)

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with company in lawsuit over ‘immort[...]

1/8/2023

PG judge faces misconduct charges, blames ‘toxic environment’

31/7/2023

Treasurer for Baltimore County campaign committees sentenced for stealing funds

31/7/2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Banking and Financial Services Power L[...]

31/7/2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church[...]

28/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, ex-business pa[...]

31/7/2023
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that houses what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, on July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets on X

31/7/2023
A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Teamsters say trucking giant Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations, filing for bank[...]

31/7/2023
Rafaela Vasquez pauses during a court hearing prior to accepting a plea agreement of three years of supervised probation for the Uber autonomous vehicle crash that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, at Maricopa County Superior Court on July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Backup driver in 1st death by fully autonomous car pleads guilty to endangerment

31/7/2023
Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)

Judge blocks law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’[...]

31/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar