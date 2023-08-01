Constellation accepting applications for 2023 Energy to Educate grant program

Daily Record Staff//August 1, 2023
Constellation, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services, announced today it is now accepting applications for its 2023 E2 Energy to Educate grant program, which provides funding for student projects focusing on energy innovation. Educators and students in grades six through 12 can apply for program grants of up to $25,000, and those in two- and four-year colleges can apply for grants of up to $50,000. Oct. 1, 2023, is the deadline for applications.
The E2 program granted more than $500,000 across 23 projects and reached about 20,000 students nationwide in 2022. Last year’s selected projects, which spanned 10 states, included construction of a solar-powered net-zero home, hydroelectric generators, electric vehicle kits and youth-focused STEM teaching programs. To date, the grant program has provided nearly $5.5 million for research and education projects that have fueled the exploration of STEM fields for nearly 270,000 students.
To be eligible for funding, a project must align with the following energy innovation themes:
Grant recipients are announced each year in November during American Education Week. In 2022, Constellation and its employees donated more than $12.5 million to nonprofit partners and 87% of the company’s direct giving supported organizations, programs events targeted specifically to diverse populations.-