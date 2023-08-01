Constellation accepting applications for 2023 Energy to Educate grant program

Constellation, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services, announced today it is now accepting applications for its 2023 E2 Energy to Educate grant program, which provides funding for student projects focusing on energy innovation. Educators and students in grades six through 12 can apply for program grants of up to $25,000, and those in two- and four-year colleges can apply for grants of up to $50,000. Oct. 1, 2023, is the deadline for applications.

The E2 program granted more than $500,000 across 23 projects and reached about 20,000 students nationwide in 2022. Last year’s selected projects, which spanned 10 states, included construction of a solar-powered net-zero home, hydroelectric generators, electric vehicle kits and youth-focused STEM teaching programs. To date, the grant program has provided nearly $5.5 million for research and education projects that have fueled the exploration of STEM fields for nearly 270,000 students.

To be eligible for funding, a project must align with the following energy innovation themes:

Equity in Energy: A focus on the importance of engaging underrepresented groups in the energy sector and creating pathways to STEM and energy careers for students of color, women and other underrepresented groups. Projects spotlight the best ways to engage and support underrepresented communities and foster environmental justice. With intentionality, the goal is to increase diverse perspectives and representation in energy careers and reach underserved communities with clean energy innovations.

Sustainability as a Lifestyle: Centered on how new technologies and artificial intelligence will transform home energy usage and transportation options in the future. Projects will address how daily choices in transportation and home life can create a more sustainable future. New technologies can power a cleaner energy future via electrification and sustainable choices.

Clean Energy & Less Waste: Emphasizing the energy sources and choices that will have the greatest current and future potential to mitigate climate change, such as harnessing and storing clean energy to reduce waste. Applicants are challenged to explore how businesses, schools, governments and communities can take action through policies and programs to move the U.S. toward a cleaner energy future. Innovative technologies and climate advocacy are helping achieve a carbon-free future.

Grant recipients are announced each year in November during American Education Week. In 2022, Constellation and its employees donated more than $12.5 million to nonprofit partners and 87% of the company’s direct giving supported organizations, programs events targeted specifically to diverse populations.