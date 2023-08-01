Finalists named for Baltimore Homecoming Crab Tank pitch competition 

Daily Record Staff//August 1, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Finalists named for Baltimore Homecoming Crab Tank pitch competition 

Finalists named for Baltimore Homecoming Crab Tank pitch competition 

By Daily Record Staff

//August 1, 2023

Baltimore Homecoming, an organization mobilizing a network of accomplished Baltimoreans to drive new investments in the city’s future, Tuesday announced the five entrepreneurs and startup founders who will compete for a chance to win $25,000 in the third annual Crab Tank pitch competition at Activate 2023, the organization’s annual signature event scheduled for Oct. 19-20.

The Crab Tank pitch competition, sponsored by M&T Bank, was established to spotlight and provide a platform for small to medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs in Baltimore. The competition, sponsored by M&T Bank, provides local business owners an opportunity to compete for the $25,000 grand prize and $2,500 people’s choice award.

The following businesses, selected through an application process reviewed by Homecoming host committee members, community advisors and previous Crab Tank participants, will pitch to a panel of high-profile judges with backgrounds in business and technology, and more than 100 prominent Baltimore alumni at Activate 2023:

  • Hiatus Cheesecake, a wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company that works with the most premium and highest quality organic ingredients, has a nationwide deal with Kroger supermarkets and is based out of the B-More Kitchen, a co-working kitchen space in Baltimore.
  • Keppel and Kismet, based out of Open Works, seeks to be the premier manufacturing partner to creative entrepreneurs with small/micro product-based businesses, helping them gain greater access to the marketplace while creating jobs and inspiring new entrepreneurs in and around Baltimore.
  • NextStep Roboticsis revolutionizing stroke recovery by empowering survivors, therapists, and clinics with innovative, cost-effective robotic training solutions. Based out of the UM BioPark, the company has been working for over a decade to harness the power of neuroplasticity to drive lasting functional recovery, addressing foot drop and upper extremity impairments through its two products.
  • ReBokeh, founded by a woman who was diagnosed with Oculocutaneous albinism at a young age, is developing technology for the underserved of the underserved, people with moderate, uncorrectable vision impairments and creating a world where everyone can Simply See.
  • Treehouse Juiceryexists to provide a sustainable and accessible path to wellness for the entire family by creating healthy and delicious juice beverages that help to revitalize and renew, one bottle at a time. With a storefront on the way, the company sells its juices through subscriptions and packages.

l

Related Content

State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

A county councilman alleges that Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly spied on him and others.

August 1, 2023

The Patuxent Partnership awards 3 students with TPP Pathways Scholarship

[caption id="attachment_679147" align="alignright" width="300"] First row, from left, Skye Blado and Daivd Rey[...]

August 1, 2023

Constellation accepting applications for 2023 Energy to Educate grant program

Constellation, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products[...]

August 1, 2023

Point Breeze Credit Union charity golf event to raise money for Md. Food Bank

Point Breeze Credit Union will hold its annual “The Harvest” Golf Tournament to benefit the Maryland Food[...]

August 1, 2023

Howard County looking for new members for Equal Business Opportunity Commission

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seeking applicants to serve on the Equal Business Opportunity Commissio[...]

August 1, 2023

Marriott International posts $726M profit in Q2 earning report

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. reported second-quarter profit of $726 million.

August 1, 2023

Editors Picks

State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

1/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Attorney Grievance Commission relaunches search for bar counsel

1/8/2023
A $1.5 million grant from the Truist Foundation will enable Urban Strategies and its CEO Esther Shin to develop a small business loan fund that seeks to support minority-owned businesses in three cities, including Baltimore.

$1.5M grant aims to support minority-owned businesses, community revitalization [...]

1/8/2023
Henrietta Lacks shortly after her move with husband David Lacks from Clover, Virginia to Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1940s. Lacks' cells were taken without her knowledge and spurred vast scientific breakthroughs and life-saving innovations such as for vaccines for polio and human papillomavirus. (The Lacks Family via AP)

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with company in lawsuit over ‘immort[...]

1/8/2023

PG judge faces misconduct charges, blames ‘toxic environment’

31/7/2023

Commentary

More News

Former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte arrives with his defense team and family at the U.S. District Court for his sentencing in Charleston, South Carolina, on Aug 1, 2023. Laffitte, who once headed a highly respected bank in the South Carolina Lowcountry, will spend seven years in federal prison for helping convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients' legal settlements. (Henry Taylor/The Post And Courier via AP)

Accomplice to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds senten[...]

1/8/2023
Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol on Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Michigan. DePerno and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

Michigan prosecutors charge Trump allies in felonies involving voting machines, [...]

1/8/2023
People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiative[...]

1/8/2023

Amazon adds video telemedicine visits nationwide to its virtual clinic

1/8/2023
Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, arrives for a court appearance with attorney John Irving, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami on July 31, 2023. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Mar-a-Lago property manager is latest Trump staffer ensnared in his legal turmoi[...]

1/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar