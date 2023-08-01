Finalists named for Baltimore Homecoming Crab Tank pitch competition 

Baltimore Homecoming, an organization mobilizing a network of accomplished Baltimoreans to drive new investments in the city’s future, Tuesday announced the five entrepreneurs and startup founders who will compete for a chance to win $25,000 in the third annual Crab Tank pitch competition at Activate 2023, the organization’s annual signature event scheduled for Oct. 19-20.

The Crab Tank pitch competition, sponsored by M&T Bank, was established to spotlight and provide a platform for small to medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs in Baltimore. The competition, sponsored by M&T Bank, provides local business owners an opportunity to compete for the $25,000 grand prize and $2,500 people’s choice award.

The following businesses, selected through an application process reviewed by Homecoming host committee members, community advisors and previous Crab Tank participants, will pitch to a panel of high-profile judges with backgrounds in business and technology, and more than 100 prominent Baltimore alumni at Activate 2023: