Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with company in lawsuit over ‘immortal’ cell line

The family of Henrietta Lacks has reached a settlement with a biotech company accused of profiting from her “immortal” cell line, the family’s attorneys announced late Monday.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, the lawyers said.

The Lacks estate, represented by her grandson, Ron L. Lacks, sued Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in October 2021 over its use of the “HeLa” cell line named for Henrietta Lacks.

In a statement Monday, attorneys Ben Crump and Chris Seeger said: “Members of the family of Henrietta Lacks and Thermo Fisher have agreed to settle the litigation filed by Henrietta Lacks’ Estate, in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The terms of the agreement will be confidential. The parties are pleased that they were able to find a way to resolve this matter outside of court and will have no further comment about the settlement.”

The Daily Record first reported Thursday that the consequential case had been referred for settlement talks. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson held a settlement conference in Baltimore Monday morning.

Crump and Seeger will also hold a news conference announcing the settlement Tuesday morning, on what would have been Lacks’ 103rd birthday.

The original cells were taken from Lacks, a Black woman from Baltimore County, without her knowledge while she received treatment for cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951. The cells have been used widely for scientific research in the decades since because they can reproduce endlessly in a lab.

The cell line has contributed to major medical breakthroughs, but Lacks and her family did not benefit. Lacks died from cervical cancer in 1951.

The lawsuit against Thermo Fisher claimed that the company profited off cells that were unethically collected. The family asked for a permanent order that would block the company from using Lacks’ cells without permission from her estate, and for a constructive trust to benefit her family.

Thermo Fisher argued that it did not know about the origin of the cells when it bought them, and asked a federal judge to throw out the case based on a three-year statute of limitations.

The complaint was brought more than a decade after the publication of a bestselling book that revealed the history of the HeLa cell line, making the statute of limitations question the most challenging issue facing the family’s lawsuit.

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit had been pending before U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman for several months