State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

Jack Hogan//August 1, 2023

By Jack Hogan

//August 1, 2023

Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly says his office did not conduct any illegal spying operations. (Submitted Photo)

After reviewing a county councilman’s allegations that Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly spied on him and others, the local state’s attorney on Tuesday referred the criminal complaint to the Office of the State Prosecutor.

A spokesperson for the Office of the State Prosecutor declined to comment.

County Councilman Aaron Penman, a Republican, has claimed that the county executive monitored phone and email communication between him, the county sheriff, former County Executive Barry Glassman, land-use attorney Joseph Snee Jr., and “targeted citizens.”

Penman said Cassilly doesn’t have the authority to “spy on or review” electronic data outside the county’s executive branch, and he said Cassilly did so to hinder an investigation into whether he misappropriated $7 million.

Cassilly said that a “comprehensive internal investigation … disclosed no basis” for the allegations, which Penman made in May. He also claimed that Penman refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Penman called on the county executive, a Republican who’s eight months into his term, and others involved to take a leave of absence.

“There is no difference between this violation and an illegal search and seizure of Councilman Penman’s office and documents,” a statement from the councilman’s office said.

Cassilly said in a statement that “at no time did the executive branch monitor Councilman Penman’s emails or cell phone.”

He said that staff members, at the direction of Director of Administration Robert McCord, reviewed the county’s servers for communications between Penman — a former sheriff’s office deputy — and those he would most likely reach out to about his allegations: the sheriff, the sheriff’s information officer and campaign manager, and Snee, who Cassilly said was a campaign adviser for Penman.

Cassilly also said that county employees shouldn’t have any expectation of privacy of information when using the county government’s electronic devices, including county-issued cellphones, and that the county has the right to inspect the devices at any time.

The county executive’s statement made no mention of Glassman, whom Penman included in his complaint.

Glassman on Monday filed a Public Information Act request after learning that Cassilly’s staff members had searched Penman’s county email account.

“In all of my years as a public servant, I am not familiar with any sitting council person having their emails monitored by the executive branch,” Glassman said in a statement.

Before serving as the Harford County executive from 2014 to 2022, Glassman was a state senator, state delegate and county councilman. He was the Republican nominee for state comptroller last year but lost to Democrat Brooke Lierman, a former state delegate who represented Baltimore.

A statement from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office stated that, “if founded, this case is particularly egregious, as Maryland boasts some of the most comprehensive and stringent wiretapping laws in the nation.”

Cassilly, meanwhile, said it was well within his branch’s authority to conduct the search.

The county executive’s older brother, Joseph Cassilly, was the state’s attorney for Harford County for 36 years, from 1983 to 2019.

In 2021, Maryland Supreme Court — then the Court of Appeals — disbarred the elder Cassilly for withholding a potentially exculpatory report from the defense in a decades-old murder case, misleading a judge about its existence and failing to comply with a subpoena to provide the bar counsel a statement under oath.

The court ruled that, despite Cassilly’s otherwise “good reputation,” his “intentional dishonesty” warranted his disbarment.

Cassilly, the county executive, nominated his disbarred brother for the county’s ethics board earlier this year, according to a February report from The Aegis in Harford County. Joseph Cassilly later withdrew himself from consideration.

