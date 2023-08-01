The Patuxent Partnership awards 3 students with TPP Pathways Scholarship

Three graduates from Southern Maryland High School — Skye Blado, David Reynolds and Steven McPhee — were awarded scholarships from The Patuxent Partnership through its TPP|CSM Pathways Scholarship program.

The program was established in 2018 to supports students who plan to attend the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) mechanical or electrical engineering associate degree program and then continue to the University of Maryland (UMD) program at USMSM to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical or electrical engineering at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering. The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, fees, and books for up to two years as they work toward engineering degrees.

To further the workforce pipeline, students pursuing an engineering degree also can apply for an internship with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River with a possible employment when they have successfully graduated.