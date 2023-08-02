Crosby named Community Partner of the Year by Anne Arundel County Food Bank

In recognition of its support of local food insecurity relief efforts, Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications Wednesday was named the 2023 Community Partner of the Year by the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB).

Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby accepted the award at the food bank’s recent Feeding Hope event.

The annual award is given to a business that has gone above and beyond to support the mission of AACFB. In the past five years, Crosby has donated $240,000 to the food bank, as well as volunteer time.

The AACFB was founded in 1986 to distribute food to community partners throughout the county. The organization provides free food and other critical services to under-resourced residents, working alongside county and state governments to address food insecurity throughout the county. The AACFB network of member agencies includes more than 70 community-based member food pantries.