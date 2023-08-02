Crosby named Community Partner of the Year by Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Daily Record Staff//August 2, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Crosby named Community Partner of the Year by Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Crosby named Community Partner of the Year by Anne Arundel County Food Bank

By Daily Record Staff

//August 2, 2023

In recognition of its support of local food insecurity relief efforts, Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications Wednesday was named the 2023 Community Partner of the Year by the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB).

Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby accepted the award at the food bank’s recent Feeding Hope event.

The annual award is given to a business that has gone above and beyond to support the mission of AACFB. In the past five years, Crosby has donated $240,000 to the food bank, as well as volunteer time.

The AACFB was founded in 1986 to distribute food to community partners throughout the county. The organization provides free food and other critical services to under-resourced residents, working alongside county and state governments to address food insecurity throughout the county. The AACFB network of member agencies includes more than 70 community-based member food pantries.

-

Related Content

Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts.

Drivers are in for another headache at the pump as gas prices continue to rise.

August 2, 2023
This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating, citing rising debt and a “steady deteriora[...]

August 2, 2023

Marriott International posts $726M profit in Q2 earning report

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. reported second-quarter profit of $726 million.

August 1, 2023

Primark adds first store in Md. at Arundel Mills

Primark announced Tuesday it will open its new store at Arundel Mills in Hanover on Sept. 7, marking the first[...]

August 1, 2023
People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives

Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been abolished from Walt Disney World’s governing district.

August 1, 2023
Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond is back, this time as an online retailer

Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the U.S.

August 1, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium d[...]

2/8/2023

State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

1/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Attorney Grievance Commission relaunches search for bar counsel

1/8/2023
A $1.5 million grant from the Truist Foundation will enable Urban Strategies and its CEO Esther Shin to develop a small business loan fund that seeks to support minority-owned businesses in three cities, including Baltimore.

$1.5M grant aims to support minority-owned businesses, community revitalization [...]

1/8/2023
Henrietta Lacks shortly after her move with husband David Lacks from Clover, Virginia to Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1940s. Lacks' cells were taken without her knowledge and spurred vast scientific breakthroughs and life-saving innovations such as for vaccines for polio and human papillomavirus. (The Lacks Family via AP)

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with company in lawsuit over ‘immort[...]

1/8/2023

Commentary

More News

A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman to be sentenced to death for nation’s worst antise[...]

2/8/2023

Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts[...]

2/8/2023

Appeals court casts doubt on Biden rule to curb use of handgun stabilizing brace[...]

2/8/2023

Judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol riote[...]

2/8/2023
This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

2/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar