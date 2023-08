Dogtopia Towson is led by owner Heather Davis, who has more than 20 years of franchise experience. (File photo)

Dogtopia, a nationwide dog day care provider, boarding and spa facility, will open its newest location Aug. 26 in Towson at 1270 E Joppa Road, No. 200 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with the Towson Chamber of Commerce.

The women-owned small business is led by owner Heather Davis, who has more than 20 years of franchise experience.