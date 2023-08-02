Father denied wrongful conviction compensation in 1998 ‘shaken baby’ case

Clarence Jones discusses his case during an interview at the office of Brown Goldstein & Levy in Baltimore. (Madeleine O'Neill/The Daily Record)

A Baltimore County man who won a writ of actual innocence in the 1998 death of his infant son will not receive wrongful conviction compensation for the 18 years he spent in prison, a judge ruled.

The judge found that Clarence Jones did not show “by clear and convincing evidence” that he is innocent, though there is reasonable doubt that Jones killed his son, Collin Jones, by violently shaking him.

The distinction means that Jones will not receive the nearly $1.6 million that he sought under the Walter Lomax Act, a 2021 law that standardized how exonerees are compensated for the time they spent in prison.

Administrative Law Judge Edward J. Kelley agreed that there is not enough evidence to support Clarence Jones’ second-degree murder conviction. The conviction largely relied on expert testimony about “shaken baby syndrome,” a once widely accepted concept that has since come under intense scrutiny.

But the standard of proof to win compensation under the Walter Lomax Act is stricter, the judge wrote.

“The act recognizes, however, that the existence of reasonable doubt does not equate to factual innocence,” Kelley wrote. “Thus, the act imposes upon claimants a significant burden to prove entitlement to compensation and benefits even after a conviction has been vacated.”

Kelley found that Jones did not meet the “clear and convincing evidence” standard, making him ineligible for wrongful compensation money.

“Although this determination is unsettling given the substantial length of time the claimant spent in prison on now-vacated convictions, it is the proper application of the law to the facts of the case,” the judge wrote.

In a statement provided by his lawyers, Jones called the decision “a nightmare.”

“It’s devastating to me because history is repeating itself,” Jones said. “… This continues to hurt me because I did everything I could to get my son to the hospital, to take care of him, and make sure he got the treatment he needed. I did not kill my son.”

The case against Jones centered on expert testimony. At a bench trial in 1999, prosecutors presented nearly unrebutted testimony from medical experts who said it was clear that 9-week-old Collin had died after being shaken. A judge found Jones, who was the only person home with Collin when the baby collapsed on Aug. 25, 1998, guilty of murder and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

At the time, the set of symptoms that Collin showed before his death were considered “virtually diagnostic” of shaking, as one expert put it. Bleeding on the surface of the brain, bleeding in the eyes, and brain swelling made up a “triad” of symptoms that many experts viewed as a certain sign of abuse.

In the decades since Jones’ trial, however, the medical certainty surrounding shaken baby syndrome began to shift. A growing number of parents and caregivers have been exonerated as new evidence came to suggest that accidental falls or even certain medical conditions could mimic the “triad” of symptoms.

Jones won a writ of actual innocence in 2021 after his lawyers mustered a slate of experts who argued that Collin’s death could have been caused by an overlooked medical problem.

Collin experienced several significant health problems during his short life. He was hospitalized for several days after a difficult delivery and again about a month later when he began spitting up blood. Doctors treated Collin for pneumonia and told Jones and his then-wife to bring Collin back for treatment if he had trouble breathing.

On Aug. 25, 1998, Jones awoke from a nap to hear Collin sputtering and choking on baby formula. As Collin struggled to breathe, Jones drove the baby to a nearby hospital himself, reasoning that an ambulance might have trouble finding the family’s apartment in a new housing development.

Collin lost consciousness and never woke up. He died six days later, and police quickly charged Jones with murder based on the shaken baby syndrome theory.

Today, though, some experts say that Collin’s death could have been caused by a loss of blood flow to the brain caused by aspirating baby formula or a severe infection, accompanied by massive bleeding in other parts of his body. The problems may have been aggravated by a blood clotting disorder.

After a long legal battle, Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals (now the Maryland Appellate Court) in 2021 ordered that Jones receive a writ of actual innocence based on the new medical evidence. Jones, who had already been released on parole in 2017, was no longer considered guilty of his son’s death.

Under the Walter Lomax Act, people who were wrongfully convicted of a crime can apply to receive compensation for the time they spent in prison. To win, the exoneree must show “by clear and convincing evidence” that they did not commit the crime.

Kelley, the administrative law judge who heard Jones’ case, concluded that Jones did not make that showing. The judge found that the contradictory testimony from experts balanced out.

“Ultimately, I do not find either theory of Collin’s death more convincing than the other,” Kelley wrote. “Collin may have died from a natural disease process and he may have died from physical trauma at the hands of the claimant. Both causes of death are supported by the evidence, including expert opinion.”

Kelley also had questions about Jones’ credibility. Jones testified for the first time at a two-day hearing in April about his request for compensation.

The judge called Jones’ behavior on the day of Collin’s collapse “troubling,” describing Jones as “more concerned with his own workout agenda than his newborn child.” (Jones, who was a body-builder and security guard, lifted weights before he put Collin down for a nap on Aug. 25, 1998.)

Kelley criticized Jones’ decision to drive Collin to the hospital himself rather than call an ambulance. Jones and his wife also left the hospital when Collin was being treated there in July and in August, which Kelley called “odd behavior for purportedly concerned parents.”

Jones and his wife split up in 1999, after Jones began serving his prison sentence. During the investigation into Collin’s death, police also discovered that Jones had not told his wife he helped an ex-girlfriend obtain a car loan. Jones testified, however, that he had strong support from his wife during his trial.

Kelley concluded that Jones’ testimony was not reliable because of those inconsistencies.

“Taking all factors into consideration, I do not find the claimant’s testimony sufficiently reliable or persuasive to carry his significant burden of proof,” the judge wrote.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office opposed Jones’ request for wrongful conviction compensation and argued he was guilty of killing Collin.

“I feel the judge’s conclusion was accurate and we’re thankful that we had this result,” said John P. Cox, a Deputy State’s Attorney in the county.

Kobie Flowers, one of Jones’ lawyers, said Kelley’s opinion was disappointing on several levels. Prosecutors presented no witnesses at the compensation hearing in April, while Jones’ team presented testimony from a forensic pathologist and Jones himself.

“As a neutral judge, Judge Kelley was supposed to evaluate the arguments and witnesses put forward by the parties,” Flowers said in a written statement. “Instead, Judge Kelley played the role of the prosecutor—not the judge—by making arguments and witness credibility determinations that not even the prosecutors made. In the end, we’re working on righting Judge Kelley’s wrong decision.”