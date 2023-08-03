Former College Park mayor pleads guilty to child sex abuse material charges

Associated Press//August 2, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Former College Park mayor pleads guilty to child sex abuse material charges

(feedough / Depositphotos.com)

Former College Park mayor pleads guilty to child sex abuse material charges

By Associated Press

//August 2, 2023

UPPER MARLBORO — The former mayor of a Maryland college town pleaded guilty Wednesday to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Patrick Wojahn had been the mayor of College Park — home to the state’s flagship University of Maryland campus — up until March, when he was arrested.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office said the plea deal calls for Wojahn to serve a 30-year prison sentence.

He will be formally sentenced in November.

Police investigated Wojahn, 47, after receiving a tip in February from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media account that was eventually traced back to him.

Wojahn had served as mayor since 2015.

An attorney listed in online court records did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday evening. When Wojahn stepped down, he said in his resignation letter he planned to “deal with my own mental health.”

o

Related Content

Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts.

Drivers are in for another headache at the pump as gas prices continue to rise.

August 2, 2023
This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating, citing rising debt and a “steady deteriora[...]

August 2, 2023

Marriott International posts $726M profit in Q2 earning report

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. reported second-quarter profit of $726 million.

August 1, 2023

Primark adds first store in Md. at Arundel Mills

Primark announced Tuesday it will open its new store at Arundel Mills in Hanover on Sept. 7, marking the first[...]

August 1, 2023
People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives

Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been abolished from Walt Disney World’s governing district.

August 1, 2023
Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond is back, this time as an online retailer

Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the U.S.

August 1, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium d[...]

2/8/2023

State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

1/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Attorney Grievance Commission relaunches search for bar counsel

1/8/2023
A $1.5 million grant from the Truist Foundation will enable Urban Strategies and its CEO Esther Shin to develop a small business loan fund that seeks to support minority-owned businesses in three cities, including Baltimore.

$1.5M grant aims to support minority-owned businesses, community revitalization [...]

1/8/2023
Henrietta Lacks shortly after her move with husband David Lacks from Clover, Virginia to Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1940s. Lacks' cells were taken without her knowledge and spurred vast scientific breakthroughs and life-saving innovations such as for vaccines for polio and human papillomavirus. (The Lacks Family via AP)

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with company in lawsuit over ‘immort[...]

1/8/2023

Commentary

More News

A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman to be sentenced to death for nation’s worst antise[...]

2/8/2023

Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts[...]

2/8/2023

Appeals court casts doubt on Biden rule to curb use of handgun stabilizing brace[...]

2/8/2023

Judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol riote[...]

2/8/2023
This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

2/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar