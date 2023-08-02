Former site of Dead-End Saloon in Baltimore sold

Daily Record Staff//August 2, 2023

Former site of Dead-End Saloon in Baltimore sold

The property at 933 Fell St. has the benefit of entrances on both Fell Street and Wolfe Street making it accessible to thousands of apartments and homes located in the immediate area. (File photo)

Trout Daniel & Associates, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage serving businesses, Wednesday announced the sale of 933 Fell St., the former site of the Dead-End Saloon in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The three-story, 5,200-square-foot building is built out as a restaurant on the first and second floors and offices on the third floor.

The new owner is developer and restauranteur Larry Silverstein, who took the structure down to the brick walls and constructed a brand-new building. He had earlier intended to add a new restaurant to his portfolio, but plans were stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building has the benefit of entrances on both Fell Street and Wolfe Street making it accessible to thousands of apartments and homes located in the immediate area.

