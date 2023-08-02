Indoor pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

Daily Record Staff//August 2, 2023

The investor group signed a lease for 27,130 square feet of space at 1330 Innovation St. at St. John Properties’ Greenleigh, a 1,000-acre mixed-use business community in Middle River. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)

By Daily Record Staff

//August 2, 2023

Seeking to capitalize on the continued demand for indoor pickleball courts, a group of investors including Gil Schuerholz, co-owner of Forty West Tennis Club in Catonsville, a former tennis professional and a member of the Towson University Athletic Hall of Fame, is bringing a new 10-court indoor pickleball venue to Baltimore County.

The ownership team, which includes local businessmen Bill Henderson and Joe Opauski, plan to open Pickleball House at St. John Properties’ Greenleigh, a 1,000-acre mixed-use business community located in Middle River in early November.

The investor group signed a lease for 27,130 square feet of space at 1330 Innovation St. with Bill Jautze of St. John Properties representing the landlord and Dylan Bozel and Matt Mueller of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services representing the tenant.

Pickleball House recruited Scott Thornton, a USA Pickleball Ambassador in Orlando, Florida and Director of Racket Sports/Facility Manager for Orlando Tennis Centre as its General Manager.

Schuerholz, who has been involved in the tennis industry locally for more than 30 years, said each court will be professionally measured to adhere to the legal 30-foot-by-60-foot size, and the facility equipped with enhanced lighting and acoustical treatments to provide the highest quality playing experience.

Pickleball House will also feature full-service locker rooms with showers, a pro shop and televisions in the lounge areas. A center court feature will be created with bleacher seating for enhanced environment and viewing of high-profile matches. The facility will offer men’s, women’s and coed leagues, children’s programming, open play and weekend tournaments geared to all skill levels.

Pickleball House has room for an additional six outdoor courts, which the ownership group indicates is an option that may occur in the future. Schuerholz said the group intends to explore expansion to other locations in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region as well.

This is the third pickleball venue in the St. John Properties portfolio, joining the recently-opened The PutAway at the I-97 Business Park in Millersville and the Baltimore Pickleball Club, which is scheduled to be operational at Timonium Exchange later this year.

