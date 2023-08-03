Continental Realty named a Top 25 management company

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company with a portfolio of more than 9,000 apartment homes across six states, has earned a national Top 25 Management Company ranking from J Turner Research, a third-party company that monitors the online ratings of nearly 140,000 communities nationwide each month.

Based on its Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) score, CRC ranked in the Top 25 of Division IV, which includes companies with 5,000 to 9,999 apartment homes, with scores based on the overall online reputation of companies and their properties in 2023.

The ORA Power Ranking Score is unique to the multifamily industry and is the only inclusive reputation score that monitors ratings for any community that receives an online review. Using a statistical model, a single score based on a scale of zero to 100 is assigned to each community, and this serves as a benchmark to rank a company’s individual communities and portfolio nationally, regionally, and against peer groups. The companies that earn rankings, according to J Turner Research, “have consistently demonstrated their commitment by listening to residents and working together as a team to exceed expectations.”