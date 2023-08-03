Morgan-Keller revamps leadership team

Morgan-Keller, a general contracting and construction management firm in Frederick and Richmond, Virginia, Thursday announced a change in leadership as Brad Guyton takes over as CEO and chair and Taylor Davis is the company’s new president and chief operating officer.

In addition the company announced Joy Watt as senior vice president and chief financial officer, Darrell Guyton as senior vice president, Jeff Kluttz, as vice president, construction management; Bryan Adgate, as vice president, enterprise risk management; Adam Gerhart, vice president, commercial facilities maintenance; and Michael Maher, project executive, specialty construction.

Davis initially joined Morgan-Keller in 2011. Since that time, he has worked in various roles throughout the company including Business Development, Estimating, and Preconstruction.