Waterfront Partnership unveils plan for Baltimore Blueway water trail network

Daily Record Staff//August 3, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Waterfront Partnership unveils plan for Baltimore Blueway water trail network

Waterfront Partnership unveils plan for Baltimore Blueway water trail network

By Daily Record Staff

//August 3, 2023

Waterfront Partnership joined Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello, representatives from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and others at Rash Field Park on Thursday to unveil the master plan for the Baltimore Blueway, a proposed network of eight water trails and 20 access points for paddlers that will connect cultural, historic and natural sites throughout Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Middle Branch.

The Baltimore Blueway launch comes after a coordinated effort led by government, nonprofit and business leaders, under the banner of the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative, to make the harbor water significantly cleaner today than it has been for decades after leaking sewers and industrial pollution made water quality a recognized risk.

The plan marks the end of a yearlong planning phase led by Biohabitats, a Baltimore-based environmental consulting company, that included gathering community input from a Project Advisory team, a public input event and a survey. Included in the plan is a proposed network of eight water trails, the hiking equivalent of a hiking trail or “greenway,” made up of interconnected access points and rest stops weaved throughout the Inner Harbor and Middle Branch.

The trails span a range of settings, from the urban energy of the Inner Harbor to wildlife viewing along the Patapsco River. The trails serve a variety of skill levels and proposed enhancements prioritize increased accessibility and safety with public kayak launches, signage, rental facilities and more.

Waterfront Partnership also announced $125,000 in funding from the Baltimore Tourism Improvement District for the addition of a priority access point in the Inner Harbor. The new kayak launch will open next spring at the promenade adjacent to Rash Field Park.

The plan was funded by the Abell Foundation, South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, Baltimore National Heritage Area and Waterfront Partnership.

The full Baltimore Blueway plan can be viewed online at baltimoreblueway.org.

o

Related Content

Morgan-Keller revamps leadership team

[caption id="attachment_679463" align="alignright" width="200"] Brad Guyton, CEO of Morgan-Keller.[/caption] [...]

August 3, 2023

Southwest Airlines adds service from BWI to Belize

Southwest Airlines Thursday announced the air carrier added new nonstop service on Saturdays between Baltimor[...]

August 3, 2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. Supreme Court will weigh new rule for release of court audio recordings

Maryland's Supreme Court will meet next month to consider a new rule that would govern the public's access to [...]

August 3, 2023

Continental Realty named a Top 25 management company

Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corporation has earned a national Top 25 Management Company ranking from J [...]

August 3, 2023

Transamerica report projects labor shortage to persist in 2026

A report released Thursday by Baltimore-based Transamerica highlighted a continuation of the U.S. labor shorta[...]

August 3, 2023

Charlie Health expands mental health services to Maryland

Charlie Health announced the expansion of its services into Maryland and Wisconsin.

August 3, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. Supreme Court will weigh new rule for release of court audio recordings

3/8/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium d[...]

2/8/2023

State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

1/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Attorney Grievance Commission relaunches search for bar counsel

1/8/2023
A $1.5 million grant from the Truist Foundation will enable Urban Strategies and its CEO Esther Shin to develop a small business loan fund that seeks to support minority-owned businesses in three cities, including Baltimore.

$1.5M grant aims to support minority-owned businesses, community revitalization [...]

1/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn 2020 electi[...]

3/8/2023
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Mississippi, on March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against Jenkins and one other Black man who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)

Ex-police officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid

3/8/2023
A resident votes at the Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in St. Joseph, Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)

Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines [...]

3/8/2023
Aaron Larry Bowman cries during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, Louisiana, on Aug. 5, 2021, as he discusses his injuries resulting from a Louisiana State trooper pummeling him during a traffic stop in 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Federal jury acquits Louisiana trooper caught on camera pummeling Black motorist

3/8/2023
A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Don’t park in the garage: Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles du[...]

3/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar