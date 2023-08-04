Assistant Bar Counsel

Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland. The Office of Bar Counsel is seeking applicants for Assistant Bar Counsel. This attorney investigates allegations of professional misconduct or incapacity; presents complaints to Peer Review Panels; represents the Commission at trial in circuit courts throughout the State and before the Supreme Court of Maryland; and performs other duties as directed by Bar Counsel. The position carries a substantial caseload and state-wide travel is required. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of three years’ legal experience, including trial experience, as well as strong writing and oral advocacy skills. Maryland Bar required.

Salary Range: $75,000 – $110,000. Medical and retirement benefits.

Email cover letter, resume, writing sample, and a list of three references to [email protected] by close of business on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Attorney Grievance Commission is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity in the workplace.

