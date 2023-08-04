CareFirst celebrates Week of Equity & Action

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield kicked off its annual Week of Equity and Action July 17, a time for employees, executives and board members to cultivate empathy and understanding of each other in the workplace and in the community.
About 5,500 CareFirst employees participated in this year’s event – the initiative began in 2019 — with nearly 4,000 attending five or more educational workshops. These conversations with thought leaders and experts throughout the week allowed employees to actively listen and appreciate the worldview of others, learn to foster belonging, seek understanding, and demand equity for themselves, others, and our communities.
Some of the topics and workshops covered included: understanding microaggressions, multigenerational workplaces, inclusion & allyship, accessibility in creative work, health equity and more.
Mid-week, more than 1,000 employees went out into the community and volunteered with nearly two dozen community and nonprofit partners throughout greater Baltimore. Service projects include outdoor projects, trash removal, packing food boxes, donation sorting and more to offer meaningful support to the community.
To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected].
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.