CareFirst celebrates Week of Equity & Action

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield kicked off its annual Week of Equity and Action July 17, a time for employees, executives and board members to cultivate empathy and understanding of each other in the workplace and in the community.

About 5,500 CareFirst employees participated in this year’s event – the initiative began in 2019 — with nearly 4,000 attending five or more educational workshops. These conversations with thought leaders and experts throughout the week allowed employees to actively listen and appreciate the worldview of others, learn to foster belonging, seek understanding, and demand equity for themselves, others, and our communities.

Some of the topics and workshops covered included: understanding microaggressions, multigenerational workplaces, inclusion & allyship, accessibility in creative work, health equity and more.

Mid-week, more than 1,000 employees went out into the community and volunteered with nearly two dozen community and nonprofit partners throughout greater Baltimore. Service projects include outdoor projects, trash removal, packing food boxes, donation sorting and more to offer meaningful support to the community.

