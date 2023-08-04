CareFirst celebrates Week of Equity & Action

Daily Record Staff//August 4, 2023

Home>Business>The Business Album>

CareFirst celebrates Week of Equity & Action

CareFirst celebrates Week of Equity & Action

By Daily Record Staff

//August 4, 2023

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield kicked off its annual Week of Equity and Action July 17, a time for employees, executives and board members to cultivate empathy and understanding of each other in the workplace and in the community.

About 5,500 CareFirst employees participated in this year’s event – the initiative began in 2019 — with nearly 4,000 attending five or more educational workshops. These conversations with thought leaders and experts throughout the week allowed employees to actively listen and appreciate the worldview of others, learn to foster belonging, seek understanding, and demand equity for themselves, others, and our communities.

Some of the topics and workshops covered included: understanding microaggressions, multigenerational workplaces, inclusion & allyship, accessibility in creative work, health equity and more.

Mid-week, more than 1,000 employees went out into the community and volunteered with nearly two dozen community and nonprofit partners throughout greater Baltimore. Service projects include outdoor projects, trash removal, packing food boxes, donation sorting and more to offer meaningful support to the community.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected].

A CareFirst employee dances with volunteers at the Arc of Prince George’s County. Volunteers explored dance, drumming, culture and choreography with individual with special abilities and special needs. (Photo courtesy of CareFirst)
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield employee Jhay Edwards taking the mic during the opening keynote during CareFirst’s Week of Equity and Action last month. (Photo courtesy of CareFirst)
President and CEO of CareFirst Brian D. Peininck addresses employees at the opening keynote for Week of Equity & Action. (Photo courtesy of CareFirst)
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield employee Linda Gilmore and Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas employee Christle Baker-Gill hug while volunteering at the organization’s Week of Equity & Action. (Photo courtesy of CareFirst)
CareFirst employees volunteer with Volunteers of American Chesapeake and Carolinas supporting an Operation Backpack packing event. (Photo courtesy of CareFirst)
CareFirst employees volunteer with Volunteers of American Chesapeake and Carolinas supporting an Operation Backpack packing event. (Photo courtesy of CareFirst)
CareFirst employees volunteer with Sasha Bruce Youthwork where they worked with clients living at Philip Reid House to bake and package homemade cookies with notes of encouragement. (Photo courtesy of CareFirst)
Keynote panel addresses CareFirst employees at the closing event for Week of Equity & Action. The closing panel topic was “Names, Identities and Stories: Forces for Inclusion,” where thought leaders, from left, Fanshen Cox, Alejandro Jimenez, Safi Mojidi and Cassandra Herring, shared their stories. (Photo courtesy of CareFirst)

u

Related Content

Mercy Personal Physicians at Hunt Valley opens new facility

As part of Mercy Health Services’ ongoing efforts to expand the reach of the 149-year Sisters of Mercy tradi[...]

July 28, 2023

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore hosts 3rd annual Finals Event

Philanthropy Tank Baltimore, a nonprofit organization that empowers and equips eighth- to 11th-graders with me[...]

July 24, 2023

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital opens rehabilitation center

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital opened its Ability Center June 29 in Baltimore, a more than 4,000-square-foo[...]

July 18, 2023

The Patuxent Partnership hosts 2023 Defense Summit

The Patuxent Partnership welcomed more than 250 guests to the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryla[...]

July 10, 2023

Maryland Hospital Association hosts annual membership meeting

The Maryland Hospital Association hosted its annual membership meeting and awards reception June 12-13. The ev[...]

July 7, 2023

DWD, Ames Memorial UMC announce Resurrection Sandtown project

The Jack and Nancy Dwyer Workforce Development Center, Inc. signed a Memorandum of Understanding June 8 to par[...]

July 5, 2023

Editors Picks

Red Line meetings produce a focus on bus rapid transit

3/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. Supreme Court will weigh new rule for release of court audio recordings

3/8/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium d[...]

2/8/2023

State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

1/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Attorney Grievance Commission relaunches search for bar counsel

1/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn 2020 electi[...]

3/8/2023
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Mississippi, on March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against Jenkins and one other Black man who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)

Ex-police officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid

3/8/2023
A resident votes at the Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in St. Joseph, Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)

Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines [...]

3/8/2023
Aaron Larry Bowman cries during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, Louisiana, on Aug. 5, 2021, as he discusses his injuries resulting from a Louisiana State trooper pummeling him during a traffic stop in 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Federal jury acquits Louisiana trooper caught on camera pummeling Black motorist

3/8/2023
A Hyundai sedan sits in the parking lot of East Bay Tow Inc., where Attorney General Rob Bonta held a news conference April 20, 2023, in Berkeley, California, about the surge in thefts of KIA and Hyundai vehicles. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Don’t park in the garage: Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles du[...]

3/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar