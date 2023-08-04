ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Bar Counsel

Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland. The Office of Bar Counsel is seeking applicants for Deputy Bar Counsel. The Deputy supports Bar Counsel in performing the duties set forth in Maryland Rule 19-703(b). Responsibilities include: handling an independent caseload; assisting Bar Counsel in hiring, training and managing all staff members; overseeing the screening and investigation of complaints alleging professional misconduct or incapacity; supervising the prosecutions of disciplinary or remedial proceedings and other court actions; and managing the day-to-day operations of the Office of Bar Counsel. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of eight years’ legal experience, including substantial trial and/or appellate experience; the demonstrated ability to lead and manage a litigation team; and outstanding written and oral advocacy skills. Maryland Bar required.

Salary Range: $147,000 – $151,000. Medical and retirement benefits.

Email cover letter, resume, writing sample, and a list of three references to [email protected] by close of business on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Attorney Grievance Commission is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity in the workplace.

