Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Moore’s aggressive travel schedule a smart move, insiders and former governor say

Jack Hogan//August 4, 2023

Home>Government>

Moore’s aggressive travel schedule a smart move, insiders and former governor say

Moore’s aggressive travel schedule a smart move, insiders and former governor say

By Jack Hogan

//August 4, 2023

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore stops to chat with a fellow attendee at the Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield in 2022. Moore has continued to travel the state since he became governor in January. (The Daily Record/File Photo)

Gov. Wes Moore will be in Allegany County for the next two days, marking his fifth trip to Western Maryland since taking office and the continuation of a travel schedule his office has portrayed as an aggressive one.

A former governor, those who’ve worked for governors and academics who closely follow state politics agree that it’s smart for Moore to be on the move.

It’s especially important for a new governor to convey that he’s “one of the people” and not hiding out in Annapolis, said former Gov. Parris Glendening, a fellow Democrat.

“He is expected to be out among the people,” Glendening said. “After a year or so, that trust and confidence builds up, and it’s not as crucial.”

Moore was scheduled Friday to host a Cabinet meeting at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort and then attend a nighttime Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Crab Feast at a picnic area in nearby Cumberland.

He was also expected to spend Saturday in Western Maryland, though details about his schedule weren’t available midday Friday, according to the governor’s office.

Glendening said that regularly being on the road can be a challenge, but there’s plenty of work Moore can still get done.

“It’s not lost time,” said Glendening, who was governor from 1995 to 2003. “I’m in envy of how much communication has improved.”

Advances in technology allow for Moore to work on the road and remain in touch with members of his administration from anywhere in the state.

Glendening said he was speaking at a meeting in Baltimore when a plane struck one of the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. It was the only time a state trooper told him they had to leave an event.

Glendening said he was unable to reach his office. Using a trooper’s radio, he had to contact police headquarters to get information about the crisis.

More than two decades later, though, it’s less likely Moore would be cut off from his own office in that way if a crisis occurred while he wasn’t in Annapolis.

Mike Ricci, who was the director of communications for former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, said it’s vital for the governor to get out of Annapolis, regardless of whether the legislature is in session.

“It sounds cliché, but showing up is 90% of the job,” he said.

He said Hogan’s travels centered on Cabinet meetings in various parts of the state during his early years in office, which prior administrations had done and which Moore has continued.

“I assume he’s trying to set a tone and show his Cabinet how important it is to get out and see the state,” Ricci said of Moore.

While Hogan’s priority of getting to different parts of the state didn’t change, his approach did.

Ricci said the administration adopted an “immersive model,” in which Hogan would “really get out and about” during his trips, visiting people, touring businesses, stopping at restaurants and attending events.

Todd Eberly, a professor of political science and public policy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, said “there isn’t really a downside to a governor traversing their state,” especially a relatively small one like Maryland.

Eberly said that, while no Democrat running for governor will win Western Maryland, it’s important for Moore to avoid opening himself up to criticism that he’s ignoring a certain region.

“A Democrat can afford to be blown out of the water in Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore and still win,” Eberly said. “You don’t want voters to think the governor has written their part of the state off.”

Joseph Bryce, who worked as the chief legislative officer for both Glendening and former Gov. Martin O’Malley, echoed this.

“You’re the governor of the entire state, and the entire state should expect your time and attention and ear. And going to them is an effective and respectful way of doing that,” he said.

Roger Hartley, dean of the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore, said the only potential downside to Moore’s travel schedule would be the appearance that he’s traveling too much and “doesn’t have his hand on the administrative wheel.” That hasn’t been an issue for Moore thus far.

If the frequent trips continue, Hartley said, they’ll be something Moore can point to in a reelection run or a bid for higher office and “trumpet” as a record of working with rural and Republican areas.

“He might be setting himself up on a four-year schedule to visit different parts of the state at different times,” Hartley said. “I see it as a smart governor trying to learn about his state and the needs of the state … and symbolically showing he leads the whole state.”

e

Related Content

This photo illustration depicts a rapid transit bus driving on Pratt Street in downtown Baltimore. (The Daily Record / Maximilian Franz)

Red Line meetings produce a focus on bus rapid transit

People came to a series of open house meetings with questions about bus rapid transit — one of two options b[...]

August 3, 2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium deal delay

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis, who two weeks ago called out the parties involved in Baltimore Orioles stadiu[...]

August 2, 2023

State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

A county councilman alleges that Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly spied on him and others.

August 1, 2023
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of R-Calif., speaks as House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., listen at a news conference after the House passed the debt ceiling bill at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall

Lawmakers broke for their August recess this week with work on funding the government largely incomplete.

July 31, 2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

AG seeks $1.2 million for staff to prosecute police killings, investigate church abuse

Maryland's attorney general wants to hire lawyers and investigators who will help prosecute police killings an[...]

July 28, 2023

Biden orders changes to military code of justice for sexual assault victims

President Joe Biden is signing an executive order giving decisions on the prosecution of serious military crim[...]

July 28, 2023

Editors Picks

Moore’s aggressive travel schedule a smart move, insiders and former gover[...]

4/8/2023

Baltimore’s climate change lawsuit returns to city court after long jurisd[...]

4/8/2023
This photo illustration depicts a rapid transit bus driving on Pratt Street in downtown Baltimore. (The Daily Record / Maximilian Franz)

Red Line meetings produce a focus on bus rapid transit

3/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. Supreme Court will weigh new rule for release of court audio recordings

3/8/2023
Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium d[...]

2/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Former President Donald Trump exits his vehicle to walk over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia, after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. At right is his valet Walt Nauta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump was told not to talk to witnesses in 2020 election conspiracy case. That c[...]

4/8/2023
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, left, sits onstage for a panel at the 9th Circuit Judicial Conference on Aug. 3, 2023, in Portland, Oregon, with Misty Perry Isaacson, a bankruptcy lawyer and chair for the 9th Circuit Lawyer Representatives Coordinating Committee. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

Justice Kagan supports ethics code but says Supreme Court divided on how to proc[...]

4/8/2023
An employee works on a car on the assembly line at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, South Carolina, on October 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

Employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips

4/8/2023
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to temporarily stay in place

4/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump waves as he steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn 2020 electi[...]

3/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar