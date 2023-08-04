Md. senior living organization moves to Westminster

Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland (LSMMD) moved to 117 E. Main St. in Westminster and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The faith-based, nonprofit manages two award-winning life-plan communities in Maryland, Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster and Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant in Ellicott City.

More than 50 invited guests attended the event, including officials from the city of Westminster, Commissioner Tom Gordon III, delegates from LSMMD’s corporate churches, Bishop William Gohl of the Delaware-Maryland Synod Council, business leaders, CLV and LVMG residents, board members and team members.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Westminster Mayor Mona Becker presented Jeff Branch, president and CEO of LSMMD, with a proclamation.

Branch said the new corporate office is a pivotal center for enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization’s operations as it continues to grow.

LSMMD’s main office team occupies the third and fourth floor of the historic building. Built in 1880, the building’s interior has been renovated and features a fresh modern appearance. The third floor features a conference room and offices, and the fourth floor includes a boardroom, conference room, offices and kitchenette.

Established in 2018, Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland provides strategic growth, vision, management and resources to its life-plan communities, enabling the communities to improve operational efficiencies, quality of care and services, attract a new generation of residents and team members and prepare for future growth and industry changes. LSMMD is a ministry of the Delaware-Maryland Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.