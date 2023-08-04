Notre Dame to stay in Under Armour gear for 10 more years in record deal

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 4, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 4, 2023

University of Notre Dame lacrosse players celebrate after defeating Duke 13-9 to win the 2023 NCAA Division I national championship May 29 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Notre Dame on Friday finalized a 10 year, more than $100 million apparel deal with Under Armour. (Photo courtesy of Under Armour)

Under Armour and the University of Notre Dame Friday finalized a 10-year apparel contract extension worth more than $100 million, the largest in NCAA Division I athletics.

Notre Dame, in the final year of its previous 10-year contract with the Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker, hit the open market this spring after the expiration of the exclusive negotiating window with UA. Under Armour won a bidding war against the other top two apparel brands in the country, Adidas and Nike.

The university and the company have been partners since 2014, when Under Armour replaced Adidas as Notre Dame’s apparel outfit in what was at the time believed to be the most lucrative apparel contract in college athletics history, a deal thought to be worth around $90 million.

Over the next decade, Under Armour will work with Notre Dame to co-create customized uniforms, footwear and apparel for the university’s 26 varsity teams.

The contract extension puts the Irish among the most expensive in college sports, alongside the likes of Texas (Nike), Kansas (Adidas), Louisville (Adidas), Ohio State (Nike), Nebraska (Adidas) and Michigan (Nike) — all schools with deals believed to range from $8 million to $10 million a year.

Apparel deals are revenue-generating giants for some of the most elite college athletic departments. In normal cases, apparel companies pay an annual licensing fee ranging from $5 million to $10 million in cash for some of the powerhouses in college football and men’s basketball. In other deals, the school receives a cut of royalties from merchandise sales, usually 10% to 15%. Most agreements require the company to outfit that school’s athletic teams with $2 million to $5 million in gear each year, as well as discounts in merchandise purchases.

Over the past several years, Under Armour has withdrawn from being a major player in college athletics. The Baltimore-based outlet has canceled deals with UCLA, Cal, Hawaii and Cincinnati. Boston College ended its relationship with the company by signing with New Balance and Adidas.

Under Armour recently released figures that show its 2023 fiscal year revenue is up 3% to $5.9 billion. The company continues to outfit a handful of major college programs, including Auburn, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Utah and Texas Tech.

