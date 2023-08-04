ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Assistant Bar Counsel

Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland. The Office of Bar Counsel is seeking applicants for Senior Assistant Bar Counsel. This attorney investigates allegations of professional misconduct or incapacity; presents complaints to Peer Review Panels; represents the commission at trial in circuit courts throughout the State and before the Supreme Court of Maryland. The position carries a substantial caseload and state-wide travel is required. In addition to managing a caseload, a Senior Assistant Bar Counsel supervises Assistant Bar Counsel, Staff Attorneys, and Law Clerks; works with Bar Counsel to develop and implement training programs; and performs other duties as directed by Bar Counsel. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of seven years’ legal experience, including substantial trial experience including knowledge of Maryland civil procedure and discovery rules, as well as strong writing and oral advocacy skills. Supervisory experience is desirable. Maryland Bar required.

Salary Range: $110,000 – $125,000. Medical and retirement benefits.

Email cover letter, resume, writing sample, and a list of three references to [email protected] by close of business on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Attorney Grievance Commission is an equal opportunity employer, committed to diversity in the workplace.

