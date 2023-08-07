The Daily Record announces 2023 Reader Rankings winners

The 2023 winners in The Daily Record’s Reader Rankings have been announced.

Reader Rankings is a three-part process. We asked our readers and website visitors to nominate and select their favorites in General Business/Business Services, Education, Finance/Accounting/Insurance Providers, Health Care, Law and Legal Services, Made in Maryland, Real Estate, Technology and Entertainment.

In May, we received more than 5,500 nominations across a variety of categories. The top five companies advanced to the voting round that was held in July. Nearly 30,000 votes were cast by our readers and website visitors.

Now, the winners in each category have been announced. The top winner in each category will be revealed during a series of video rollouts Oct. 3-13. Videos will be posted online and shared via our social media channels and newsletters. Winners will also be highlighted in a special magazine that will publish on Oct. 13.

See the full list of winners here.