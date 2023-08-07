Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

University of Baltimore family law center gets new executive director

Eli Kales//August 7, 2023

Home>Education>

University of Baltimore family law center gets new executive director

University of Baltimore family law center gets new executive director

By Eli Kales

//August 7, 2023

Aubrey Edwards-Luce, who began serving as executive director for the Center for Family, Children and the Courts on July 12, said she will work to advocate for systemic changes to help children and families avoid unnecessary, harmful interactions with the court system. (Submitted photo)
Aubrey Edwards-Luce, who began serving as executive director for the Center for Family, Children and the Courts on July 12, said she will work to advocate for systemic changes to help children and families avoid unnecessary, harmful interactions with the court system. (Submitted photo)

The Sayra and Neil Meyerhoff Center for Families, Children and the Courts (CFCC) at the University of Baltimore School of Law named Aubrey Edwards-Luce as its new executive director, bringing over 15 years of experience to the center.

Edwards-Luce joined the CFCC on July 12, having previously served as the vice president of child welfare and youth justice at the advocacy organization First Focus on Children, which focuses on advocating for children and families as a key priority in federal policy and budget decisions. Edwards-Luce holds both a master’s in social work and a law degree.

Edwards-Luce’s experience in social work, as well as her understanding of the role of court involvement in the lives of children and families who deal with violence and abuse, made her understand the need to work in law to exert influence in the legal sphere, she said.

Edwards-Luce said that her work in policy helped her shift from an individual to a systems level, looking at ways to make an impact for children and families more than one at a time. At CFCC, Edwards-Luce anticipates the opportunity to leverage system-level thinking to influence systems and elevate policy-type changes.

In 2020, Edwards-Luce launched the Children Welfare and Race Equity Collaborative, which seeks to bring together policy strategists and welfare experts to develop policies that tackle the issues of systemic racial inequities in the child welfare system, seeking to provide children and families with an anti-racist system that grants them the freedom to grow and thrive.

According to Edwards-Luce, families often experience unnecessary court contact that can have negative ramifications and put them in connection with systems that may be harmful. Edwards-Luce hopes that, alongside the rest of the staff at CFCC, she is able to take her experience and knowledge of this to identify ways for advocacy, preventing some of this harm.

In addition to her role at First Focus on Children, Edwards-Luce has worked in a number of roles that center on the role of family courts and the child welfare system and process. Edwards-Luce worked in an informal juvenile court supervision program, a restorative justice-based neighborhood accountability program for youth, a victim’s services office, and as a guardian ad litem attorney for children in abuse and neglect proceedings, accumulating knowledge about the system and the need for appropriate resources.

The CFCC, founded over 20 years ago, seeks to reform the family justice system and produce positive outcomes for families and children, aiming to improve the lives of children and families by engaging in advocacy work, professional training, and community-based activities.

Edwards-Luce acknowledged the success the CFCC has had throughout its history and through the staff that preceded her, saying that she is well set up to continue to leverage the connections and network that have been built. Edwards-Luce said that her passion for this work stems from the way she has seen the family court system and the power of policy advocacy influence the lives of children and families, and that she is excited to continue this important work.

t

Related Content

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on June 30, 2023, as his administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Conservative groups sue to block Biden plan canceling $39B in student loans

Two conservative groups are asking a federal court to block the Biden administration's plan to cancel $39 bill[...]

August 7, 2023
Philadelphia school district teacher Rhonda Hicks poses for a portrait at her home in Philadelphia on July 20, 2023. Hicks loved teaching and loved her students, but other aspects of the job deteriorated. When she retires soon, she will join a disproportionately high number of Black and Hispanic teachers in her state who are leaving the profession. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Burnout, low pay and politics are driving away teachers, with turnover soaring for educators of colo...

Teachers are leaving jobs in growing numbers, state reports show. The turnover in some cases is highest among [...]

August 3, 2023

GMU official to serve as next Towson University president

In a letter, University System of Maryland President Jay Perman announced the next president of Towson Univers[...]

August 2, 2023

UMD Smith School adds January start for MSIS degree

The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business is adding a January 2024 cohort start dat[...]

July 31, 2023

Mount St. Mary’s adds video platform to streamline media storage, distribution

Mount St. Mary’s University it has selected a new video platform to serve as a comprehensive media creation,[...]

July 31, 2023
Notre Dame Stadium is shown before the start of the Notre Dame/against the Purdue college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame professor sues student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work

A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run publication over new[...]

July 28, 2023

Editors Picks

Reader Rankings 2023

The Daily Record announces 2023 Reader Rankings winners

7/8/2023
Loyola Sellinger School of Business Professor JP Krahel said the combination of high tax rates and greater remote work opportunities has led high-earning workers to flee Maryland and other high-tax states. (Submitted Photo)

Report: Maryland among states with highest loss of high-earning residents

7/8/2023
Aubrey Edwards-Luce, who began serving as executive director for the Center for Family, Children and the Courts on July 12, said she will work to advocate for systemic changes to help children and families avoid unnecessary, harmful interactions with the court system. (Submitted photo)

University of Baltimore family law center gets new executive director

7/8/2023

Moore’s aggressive travel schedule a smart move, insiders and former gover[...]

4/8/2023

Baltimore’s climate change lawsuit returns to city court after long jurisd[...]

4/8/2023

Commentary

More News

The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, on Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.55B. Here’s how hard it is to w[...]

7/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse l[...]

7/8/2023
A Yellow box trailer blocks the entrance to the shuttered YRC Freight terminal in St. Louis, on July 31, 2023. Troubled trucking company Yellow Corp. is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggl[...]

7/8/2023
Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive for sentencing for violating George Floyd's civil rights outside the federal courthouse in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 27, 2022. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for role in George Floyd killing

7/8/2023
Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse on July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Judge rules Texas abortion ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy compl[...]

7/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar