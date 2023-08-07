University of Baltimore family law center gets new executive director

The Sayra and Neil Meyerhoff Center for Families, Children and the Courts (CFCC) at the University of Baltimore School of Law named Aubrey Edwards-Luce as its new executive director, bringing over 15 years of experience to the center.

Edwards-Luce joined the CFCC on July 12, having previously served as the vice president of child welfare and youth justice at the advocacy organization First Focus on Children, which focuses on advocating for children and families as a key priority in federal policy and budget decisions. Edwards-Luce holds both a master’s in social work and a law degree.

Edwards-Luce’s experience in social work, as well as her understanding of the role of court involvement in the lives of children and families who deal with violence and abuse, made her understand the need to work in law to exert influence in the legal sphere, she said.

Edwards-Luce said that her work in policy helped her shift from an individual to a systems level, looking at ways to make an impact for children and families more than one at a time. At CFCC, Edwards-Luce anticipates the opportunity to leverage system-level thinking to influence systems and elevate policy-type changes.

In 2020, Edwards-Luce launched the Children Welfare and Race Equity Collaborative, which seeks to bring together policy strategists and welfare experts to develop policies that tackle the issues of systemic racial inequities in the child welfare system, seeking to provide children and families with an anti-racist system that grants them the freedom to grow and thrive.

According to Edwards-Luce, families often experience unnecessary court contact that can have negative ramifications and put them in connection with systems that may be harmful. Edwards-Luce hopes that, alongside the rest of the staff at CFCC, she is able to take her experience and knowledge of this to identify ways for advocacy, preventing some of this harm.

In addition to her role at First Focus on Children, Edwards-Luce has worked in a number of roles that center on the role of family courts and the child welfare system and process. Edwards-Luce worked in an informal juvenile court supervision program, a restorative justice-based neighborhood accountability program for youth, a victim’s services office, and as a guardian ad litem attorney for children in abuse and neglect proceedings, accumulating knowledge about the system and the need for appropriate resources.

The CFCC, founded over 20 years ago, seeks to reform the family justice system and produce positive outcomes for families and children, aiming to improve the lives of children and families by engaging in advocacy work, professional training, and community-based activities.

Edwards-Luce acknowledged the success the CFCC has had throughout its history and through the staff that preceded her, saying that she is well set up to continue to leverage the connections and network that have been built. Edwards-Luce said that her passion for this work stems from the way she has seen the family court system and the power of policy advocacy influence the lives of children and families, and that she is excited to continue this important work.