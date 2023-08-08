AARP Maryland files objection to BGE’s multiyear rate plan

AARP Maryland is filing public comments with the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) in opposition to a request by Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) for a multiyear rate plan that would impose a series of rate increases over three years, from 2024 to 2026, totaling approximately $600 million and increasing the average household utility bill by 5% per year.

Hank Greenberg, AARP state director, called the request “unwarranted” and believes it will hurt the most vulnerable who live month to month and must balance necessities such as food, medicine and rent in addition to utilities.

Tammy Bresnahan, AARP Maryland senior director of advocacy, will comment on behalf of the organization against the measure at a public hearing Wednesday hosted by the commission.