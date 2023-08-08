An appellate lawyer’s request to the Maryland Supreme Court: More fonts, please.

Picking the perfect font for a brief is like carefully choosing an outfit ahead of a big day in court — at least, if you ask an appellate lawyer.

The right font should be easy to read, well-spaced, and should convey the seriousness of the text. Nothing flashy or silly. We’re not talking Papyrus or Comic Sans here.

“Most of the time, my only job is to enable the judge to read and understand as quickly as possible,” said Joseph Dudek, an insurance coverage and appellate attorney at Kramon & Graham, P.A.

But does the Maryland Supreme Court’s current list of approved fonts allow lawyers to reach the height of their persuasive abilities? Maybe not, Dudek argued in a recent letter to the justices.

The list includes some outdated fonts that no longer exist in modern word processors, along with a few oddities. (As Dudek notes in his letter, the list itself is posted online in a font that lawyers cannot use: Open Sans.)

Britannic, a curvy, audacious font on the list, is only available in a clunky bold in current versions of Microsoft Word. Century Gothic, a perfectly nice sans-serif font, is nearly identical to the one used on Weezer’s album covers (according to Weezerpedia.com).

“I like the aesthetic of a Weezer album, but I’m not sure it’s the aesthetic I want for my briefs,” said John R. Grimm, a partner at HWG LLP.

Grimm wrote the definitive guide to the Maryland Supreme Court’s preferred fonts for the Maryland Appellate Blog in April 2020. It was the height of the pandemic shutdowns, and Grimm had a young child at home, so he dashed off a post about fonts. It soon found an audience.

“It’s by far the thing I’ve written that’s gotten the most attention, so I think it struck a nerve,” Grimm said this week.

Fonts are a surprisingly controversial subject among appellate courts and attorneys. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals formally discouraged the use of Garamond in 2021, noting that the font appeared smaller than the preferred Times New Roman and Century.

The U.S. Supreme Court requires lawyers to use the Century font family, which includes Century Schoolbook (considered by many to be the superior font choice for appellate briefs).

Legibility is key. Will your font make it easy, even pleasant, to move from one word to another, or will it give judges a headache and make them want to stop reading?

“People who are really serious about the craft of writing recognize that the font plays a role in both conveying that this is a serious piece of written work and improving readability,” Grimm said.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals offers detailed typography guidelines that suggest appellate lawyers strive to make their briefs look like books, with fonts that won’t aggravate the eyes of judges who can read “up to about 1,000 pages per argument session.”

Times New Roman, a classic and widely used serif font, is often found in legal briefs but may not be the best choice for readability, according to the guide. The font was created to make newspaper stories easy and quick to read in a small space — not ideal for a complex brief that might take up 50 pages.

Choosing a good font “won’t make your arguments better, but it will ensure that judges grasp and retain your points with less struggle,” the guide argues. “That’s a valuable advantage, which you should seize.”

Dudek’s letter proposes several fonts that the Maryland Supreme Court could add to its approved list, including the delicate and refined Palatino Linotype. Equity, a font designed by a lawyer, is now used by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to Dudek’s letter.

“These modern fonts would empower attorneys and litigants to make their submissions as readable as possible — they would let thoughtful advocacy enable thoughtful judging,” Dudek wrote to the justices.

Dudek isn’t trying to replace the current list with his own preferred fonts. He wants to open a broader conversation about font usage and accessibility, one that he thinks Maryland’s justices are also invested in.

“The appellate bench spends a lot of time reading and writing,” he said. “I think I have a good audience.”

Bradley Tanner, the Judiciary’s public information officer, said in an email that “The Supreme Court of Maryland and the Rules Committee have received the letter and the court will consider the matter in the normal course.”

Grimm, a Century Schoolbook convert, said he wishes Dudek success in the quest for more fonts. The fact that an established appellate lawyer like Dudek can write to the Maryland Supreme Court on the subject of fonts is also an encouraging sign for the state’s legal community, Grimm said.

“This kind of open dialogue between the bar and the court about something that should be a common objective is one of the things about the Maryland bar that is really nice,” he said.