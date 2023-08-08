Moore says responders rescued nearly 50 people trapped in cars among downed power lines

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other top state officials on Tuesday praised emergency responders and electrical workers for ensuring that none of the nearly 50 people trapped in their cars along U.S. 40 in Westminster was seriously injured despite the “significant” damage a violent regional storm caused Monday.

“Last night, lives were saved,” Moore said at a news conference after touring a stretch of eastbound U.S. 40 where electrical poles and power lines fell on and around more than 30 vehicles. “There were people who were stuck and stranded in cars who were able to sleep in their own beds last night.”

Moore said the response exemplified “Maryland at its best” and highlighted coordination between first responders, law enforcement, and state and local officials. He also thanked those who were trapped and their families for their calm and courage through a high-stress situation.

Photos from reporters and from the governor’s office show rows of downed electrical poles and power lines along U.S. 40. Multiple vehicles had an electrical pole fall directly on top of them, and a Baltimore Sun photo shows that a pole smashed through the back window of a car.

Upon responding to the scene on Monday, police officers threw water into the vehicles to sustain the motorists as they waited — in some cases for up to five hours, according to a report from The Sun — for electrical workers to arrive and de-energize the downed lines, State Police Secretary Roland Butler said during the press conference.

After electrical workers shut down the power lines, responders were able to remove the 33 adults and 14 children who were trapped and take them to a nearby high school to recover.

A portion of U.S. 40 was expected to remain closed for “an extended period of time,” Butler said.

Butler said that officers would begin returning the vehicles to their owners once Baltimore Gas and Electric declares the scene safe.

Statewide, there were 30 road closures from Monday’s storm, said Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. As of Tuesday morning, 13 roads remained closed, six of which were in Carroll County.

Power outages in parts of Maryland from the storm may last into the weekend, said BGE president and CEO Carim Khouzami.

At the height of the power outages, 120,000 of BGE’s 1.3 million customers were without service, including 56,000 in Carroll County, Khouzami said.

“Last night, our service territory experienced one of the most devastating storms that we’ve seen in many, many years,” Khouzami said. “Know that some of the last restorations will take some time, as the damage is extensive, but we will continue to work until every customer is restored and that may lead into the early part of the weekend.”

The company hired nearly 1,000 utility workers from out of state to restore power in parts of Maryland.

Khouzami said that BGE expected to restore power for 80% of customers by Tuesday evening and for 90% by Wednesday evening.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were about 33,000 customers affected by power outages, according to BGE’s outage map, more than 40% of which were in Carroll County.

On Thursday, the Maryland Insurance Administration plans to make available on Zoom a virtual disaster center to help people with insurance-related issues or questions about damage from the storm, according to an announcement Tuesday.

From Alabama to Pennsylvania, Monday’s storm killed at least two people, damaged homes and vehicles, disconnected more than 1.1 million homes and businesses from electricity, and canceled or delayed thousands of flights, according to a report Tuesday from The Associated Press.