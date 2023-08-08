The Peale, Andy Warhol Foundation award Baltimore artists $60K

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 8, 2023

The Peale is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation established to restore the historic Peale Museum building as a center to celebrate the unique history of Baltimore, its people, and its places. (File photo)

The Peale, Baltimore’s Community Museum, with support from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Tuesday announced the 2023 Grit Fund Awards winners, as nine individual projects received a total of $60,000 for innovative, community-based works and research efforts.

Since 2015, Baltimore’s artists have found support for their projects through the Grit Fund. Ranging from out-of-school time programs that connect youth to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics opportunities and art-meets-journalism projects that communicate stories of Black Baltimore.

The 2023 Grit Fund Award recipients are:

  • Baltimore Futures – $ 10,000: Baltimore Futures is a series of public art installations enhanced by Augmented Reality technology, produced in collaboration with youth in three Baltimore This award will fund the creation of a series of public art projects designed and installed in collaboration with Baltimore youth ages 14-21 and an elder resident over 65. Each project will be enhanced by augmented reality (AR) content, creating a mixed reality experience with both a physical artwork and an interactive, virtual, 3D version of the artwork. AR content will be accessible by internet-connected devices (smartphones, tablets, etc.) and will leap off the installation surface, with the potential for viewers to interact with photos, video, sound, music, animation and gamified elements.
  • STUDIOHOUSE Baltimore – $ 10,000: STUDIOHOUSE is a residency for self-directed artists that emerged in December 2021. The project is open throughout the year, with a pause in programming from November through January. STUDIOHOUSE hosts free and open-to-the-public artist talks and workshops in the Spring, Summer, and Fall. A rotating group of three to four artists is in residence at any time, with stays ranging from two weeks to one, three, or six months and a maximum stay of a year.
  • My Journey is the Garden: Mothering City Boys Who Grow Towards the Sun – $ 8,000: “My Journey is The Garden: Mothering City Boys Who Grow Towards the Sun” is the brainchild of Nicola Uatuva, a mother, multidisciplinary artist, and organizer. The project is a visual and cinematic exploration of the experiences of mothers raising Black and brown boys in Baltimore. It is a creative strategy for celebrating and affirming motherhood while navigating the conflating pressures of inflation (to maintain stable households), as well as the pressures of society’s adultification of black boys into sustainable empowerment.Through portraiture, film, a workshop and a public-facing exhibition, this project centers and lifts up the experience and aspirations of seven mothers through portrait photography by Kirby Griffin, a future visioning workshop catered to black mothers, and a short documentary film utilizing interview audio and b-roll from the workshop by Sha-Shonna Rogers.
  • REINSTATED: Living Legacies – $ 7,000: REINSTATED: Living Legacies is an event series that brings back cultural events of recent Baltimore history with an emphasis on highlighting its cultural legacy and impact. The curatorial focus will be on social gatherings, happenings and special occasions, each hosted on a single night to frame some of the significant contributions made by individuals through an experimental means.
  • BRUSH Mural Fest – Programming & Events – $ 5,000: The mission at BRUSH Mural Fest is to cultivate community and show how resilient and vibrant Baltimore is while highlighting the talent and skills of the artists who live and work here. The culminating day-of BRUSH Mural Fest event will be held Oct. 21 at the Lexington Market Plaza.
  • Hot Bits Film Festival – $ 5,000: Hot Bits is a queer erotic film festival centered around QTIBIPoC (queer, trans, intersex, Black, Indigenous and other People of Color) self-determined desire, joy, and pleasure as an act of collective liberation. The festival seeks to highlight underrepresented bodies to celebrate anti-oppressive queer/trans erotica tailored towards experiences, acts and stories often deemed marginal by mainstream society. Grit Fund will support Hot Bits at the Creative Alliance in May 2024 with a new lineup of films and performers and expanded programming and partnerships while increasing support for our artists, curators, and collaborators.
  • Manifesting the Metaphysical: Beyond Black Grief – $5,000: “Manifesting the Metaphysical: Beyond Black Grief” is a curatorial community engagement project inviting Black and Afro-Indigenous creators to a series of intentional programming, including Zoom discussions, healing through artmaking workshops, community gatherings, activities, and an exhibition. Our intended outcome with this project is to provide intentional discourse to educate, learn, and inform our community and allies alike about the intersections of struggles within the Black experience and emphasize the importance of access, support, creative outlets, and community.
  • Naughty: Burlesque Documentary (working title) – $ 5,000: Naughty: Baltimore’s Burlesque Scene (working title) is a feature-length documentary from two performers in Baltimore’s burlesque community. This film investigates the world of Burlesque through the lens of two performing troupes in the DMV. It seeks to highlight and educate audiences about burlesque and the art form’s vital role in Baltimore’s queer performing arts landscape.
  • Invisible Architectures: Radical Archives for Future Institutions – $ 5,000: Invisible Architectures is a multi-year, interdisciplinary container designed to create avenues for projects and programs that reinscribe the voices of Black, brown, indigenous and immigrant populations. Grit Fund will support an interdisciplinary art festival.

