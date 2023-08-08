The Peale, Andy Warhol Foundation award Baltimore artists $60K

The Peale is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation established to restore the historic Peale Museum building as a center to celebrate the unique history of Baltimore, its people, and its places. (File photo)

The Peale, Baltimore’s Community Museum, with support from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Tuesday announced the 2023 Grit Fund Awards winners, as nine individual projects received a total of $60,000 for innovative, community-based works and research efforts.

Since 2015, Baltimore’s artists have found support for their projects through the Grit Fund. Ranging from out-of-school time programs that connect youth to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics opportunities and art-meets-journalism projects that communicate stories of Black Baltimore.

The 2023 Grit Fund Award recipients are: