Ex-Strong City Baltimore CEO indicted, accused of using PPP money to cover up mismanagement

The former CEO of Strong City Baltimore is facing federal fraud and money laundering charges after a grand jury accused him of using Paycheck Protection Program dollars to paper over major financial shortfalls at the nonprofit.

The indictment, unsealed Wednesday, accuses Strong City Baltimore of mishandling money from other, smaller nonprofits that it was supposed to safeguard. Instead of keeping the funds separate, Strong City placed the money in its own bank account and used it for operating expenses, the indictment charges.

That spending pattern, which began in August 2016 and continued through December 2019, according to the indictment, created the financial problems that led to the PPP allegations against Strong City’s former CEO, Reginald Davis.

Davis, 40, joined Strong City Baltimore in late 2019 and became CEO in 2021, though he resigned in 2022 amid questions about the organization’s finances.

Davis was arrested Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges at an arraignment in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. His court-appointed lawyer, Gerald Ruter, declined to comment after the hearing.

The indictment against Davis accuses him of applying for PPP loans in early 2021 with the intention of using the money to pay back smaller nonprofits that had entrusted Strong City as their “fiscal sponsor.”

The grand jury found that Strong City owed $600,000 to one nonprofit, identified as Nonprofit 1 in the indictment, because it had used the organization’s money for operating expenses instead of holding the money in trust.

Large nonprofits like Strong City can provide fiscal sponsorship to smaller, less-established organizations in order to lend those organizations credibility as well as financial management and administrative support. The arrangement allows smaller groups, which pay their fiscal sponsors a portion of their earnings, to apply for grants and offer tax benefits to donors.

The indictment alleges that Strong City provided regular statements to Nonprofit 1 listing an “ending fund balance” that was far greater that Strong City’s total assets. In January 2020, for example, Strong City reported that Nonprofit 1 had a balance of about $827,000, but at the time, Strong City’s total assets were only about $340,000.

The nonprofit asked to end its fiscal relationship with Strong City in August 2020, the indictment claims. Davis said his organization would be able to pay back the full amount, about $600,000, in installments by January 2021.

In December 2020, after receiving less money back than had been promised, a person associated with Nonprofit 1 emphasized in an email how important the funds were to community members in need of help.

Strong City “continues to hold the vast majority of all (Nonprofit 1’s) resources and without them, ultimately children will go undiagnosed and some may well lose their lives,” the unidentified person wrote.

Between January and March 2021, Davis submitted six PPP loan applications on behalf of Strong City, according to the indictment. One, a loan for $1.4 million, was ultimately approved.

The PPP, backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, was intended to support businesses and their employees amid the difficult conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPP loan referenced in the indictment was only to be used for approved purposes, like covering payroll or paying rent. But two days after the loan was granted, according to the indictment, Davis sent an email to another employee asking for a priorities list for the money, including for non-approved purposes like paying back Nonprofit 1.

The same day, Davis emailed Nonprofit 1 to say that Strong City was preparing to fully pay off its debt to the organization. Strong City used the money to pay back the nonprofit, which had merged with a larger organization by that point, and to pay off smaller debts to other nonprofits that had also previously entered into fiscal sponsorship agreements with Strong City, according to the indictment.

“Organizations seeking to better the city of Baltimore entrusted Strong City Baltimore and Reginald Davis to help manage their money,” said Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski, of the FBI’s Baltimore field office. “Davis is accused of exploiting that trust by orchestrating this unscrupulous scheme and misusing federal CARES Act funds to cover up his criminal behavior.”

Allegations of financial mismanagement have followed Strong City for several years. The organization expanded rapidly beginning in 2015, rebranding itself as a citywide organization and moving into a a new building that cost millions to renovate.

Davis’ predecessor, then-CEO Karen Stokes, oversaw the project. Nonprofit groups sued Stokes, Davis and other Strong City officials last year, alleging that their missing money had gone toward fixing up the building. The lawsuit is pending in Baltimore City Circuit Court.