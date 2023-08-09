Morgan State and allies intensify opposition to ‘duplicative’ Towson program

Calls for the Maryland Higher Education Commission to revisit its approval of a new Towson University doctorate program intensified on Wednesday, with the Legislative Black Caucus and an HBCU advocacy group joining Morgan State University President David K. Wilson in questioning the commission’s process.

Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, said in a statement that the state’s process for reviewing cases of program duplication “lacks transparency and is unfair to our HBCUs as well as Maryland institutions broadly.” The caucus is expected to support related legislation in the lawmaking session that begins in January.

“There are also serious and substantive questions about the process that led to (the commission’s) decision regarding (Towson’s) business analytics program objection that warrant immediate review,” Wilkins said. “We stand with Morgan State in their process concerns.”

A legislative report with recommended changes to state’s academic review process is expected to come out in December.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Higher Education Commission said in a statement that the commission will work with workgroup members, including lawmakers, in the coming months to “reform and improve” the state’s academic program review process.

It’s not yet clear, though, whether the commission will revisit its approval of the Towson program before December.

The commission has seen recent changes in leadership. Gov. Wes Moore in April appointed a new acting secretary of the commission, and in July he appointed eight new commissioners, including a new chairperson. Members are appointed for five-year terms.

A spokesperson for Towson University declined to comment for this article.

The group Maryland HBCU Advocates called for the commission to immediately suspend its approval of Towson’s new program and instruct Towson to temporarily suspend the program.

The group, through spokesperson Sharon Blake, also called for the commission to “promptly” schedule a public meeting with all 12 members present to reconsider its vote.

“(The commission’s) recent action demonstrates either bad faith or insincere respect for the above-mentioned settlement and related legislation,” wrote Blake, who was a plaintiff in a five-year lawsuit in which alumni and supporters of Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities alleged that the state underfunded the institutions for years. The suit ended in a $577 million settlement.

State Sen. Charles Sydnor, a Baltimore County Democrat, wrote to commission Chair Catherine “Cassie” Motz requesting the reasoning and procedural actions that led to the vote, considering that the program was previously denied approval and that just four of 12 total members voted for it.

“The commission has a duty to address that issue and do so promptly before Towson moves ahead and starts accepting students into that program,” Sydnor said in a phone interview.

With seven out of 12 members present, the commission, which establishes statewide policies for public and private colleges and universities, voted 4-3 to approve a proposed Ph.D. program in business analytics at Towson.

The commission stated in its decision that the program is “not unreasonably duplicative” of a Morgan State program.

“While some elements of the programs were similar, ultimately the two programs have distinct differences in their curricula,” the board wrote in a letter to Towson’s Interim President Melanie Perreault.

Towson’s application for program approval states that “no university in the sate of Maryland currently offers a full-time, research-focused Ph.D. program in business analytics that prepares graduates for an academic career. Arguably, the closest program to TU’s proposed degree is Capital Technology University’s (CTU) 54-credit Ph.D. program in business analytics and data science.”

The application also states that “none of the four (historically Black institutions) located in the state of Maryland currently offer a doctoral program in business analytics, data analytics or a related discipline. Therefore, TU does not anticipate its proposed Ph.D. degree will negatively impact the implementation or maintenance of high-demand programs at HBIs.”

The vote overturned a previous decision from Assistant Secretary for Academic Affairs Emily A. A. Dow, who denied approval for the program on the grounds that it was unreasonably duplicative of two concentrations within Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration program.

In her denial letter, Dow wrote that Towson’s program would cause “demonstrable harm” to Morgan State. The two schools are about three miles apart.

Following the commission’s decision to approve Towson’s program, Wilson wrote to Sen. Brian Feldman, chair of the state Senate Education, Energy and the Environment Committee, and Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, that he was “utterly shocked” by the decision and urged the lawmakers to intervene in the commission’s review process.

Wilson traveled to Annapolis last week to meet with House Speaker Adrienne Jones and House Appropriations Committee Chair Ben Barnes about his allegations, and members of the Legislative Black Caucus have reached out to Wilson about the issue, said Morgan State spokesman Larry Jones.

Neither a spokesperson for Jones nor Barnes immediately responded to phone calls requesting comment.

Maryland Higher Education Commission Acting Secretary Sanjay Rai and Motz, the commission chair, have requested to meet next week with Wilson, though the exact purpose of the meeting is not yet clear, said Jones, the university spokesperson.

Wilson has said that a proposed Ph.D. program in business analytics at Towson would duplicate Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration with a track of information systems and a concentration of supply chain and logistics management.

Morgan State’s business administration doctorate program had 70 students enrolled in the fall of 2022, including 13 in the information systems track, according to a letter from university Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Hongtao Yu. Two students were doing their dissertation work.

The number of students in Morgan State’s business administration doctoral program has risen steadily over the last five years. Enrollment was 18 in the fall of 2017.

One of the program’s recent graduates is a faculty member teaching marketing analytics at Towson.